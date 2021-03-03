India Post News Paper

World Wildlife Day: VP, PM stress on protection of animals

World Wildlife Day: VP, PM stress on protection of animals
March 03
11:38 2021
NEW DELHI: As World Wildlife Day is being observed, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday appealed to ensure protection of animals and preserve forest and safe habitats for them.

In a tweet, the Vice President said: “On this World Wildlife Day, let us all put in dedicated efforts to save and preserve the wildlife and create greater awareness on the need to maintain a healthy ecological balance on our planet.”

Prime Minister Modi saluted those working towards wildlife protection on the World Wildlife Day and teeeted: “Be it lions, tigers and leopards, India is seeing a steady rise in the population of various animals. We should do everything possible to ensure protection of our forests and safe habitats for animals.”

World Wildlife Day is observed annually on March 3 to celebrate and raise awareness of the world’s flora and fauna.

The day is about raising awareness about wildlife and educating the people about the diversity and importance of flora and fauna across the world.

