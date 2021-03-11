World’s biggest campaign for Ram Mandir unified Bharat

India Post News Service

MUMBAI: The world’s biggest campaign since January 15, 2021 for construction of the grand temple of Bhagwan Shri Ram at Ayodhya completed on February 27, 2021, it unified Bharatvarsh from east to west and north to south, according to Shri Champat Rai, General Secretary of Shri Ram JanmbhoomiTeerthKshetra (Trust)

He saidthat the campaign succeeded in achieving its goal of Samarpan in 400,000 villages. Contact was also made in all the wards of the urban areas. Although the statistics of the families contacted are yet to come, but it is estimated that about 100 million families and Samarpan (contributions) have been received from every quarter and walk of life of society.

During this drive, many such occasions and episodes also came which moved the minds and hearts of the volunteers. At many places, while even the beggars made their contributions, the daily wagers and small farmers also solemnly made their prayerful offerings. The Samarpan of the Rambhakt Muslim society is also significant. Devotees from outside Bharat are requested to wait a little more. They will be notified upon completion of FCRA formalities, said Shri Rai.

Shri Rai said that in this huge campaign, about 900,000 Karyakartas in 175,000 teams contacted the people from door-to-door. The Samarpan amounts were deposited in Banks through 38125 Karyakartas. To maintain transparency of the entire campaign, while 49 control rooms were working across the country, 23 qualified Karyakartas led by two chartered accountants at the main center in Delhi, were constantly in touch with the entire network to monitor the accounts.

He said that even if the final figures are yet to come, it can be said, based on the banks’ receipts till February 4, that the Samarpan amount would cross INR 25,000 million. Ram devotees in every nook and corner of the country have made their contributions. From the North-Eastern region of Bharat, the people of Arunachal Pradesh have contributed INR 45 million, Manipur INR 20 million, Mizoram INR 2.1 million, Nagaland INR 2.8 million, Meghalaya INR 8.5 million, and from Southern states, the people of Tamil Nadu contributed INR 850 million, and Kerala INR 130 million.

Updating about the work going on at the Janmbhoomi site, Sri Champat Rai said that the foundation digging and earth removal works are almost 60% completed and it is expected that the foundation filling work will get started in the first week of April-2021.

