World’s largest meditation centre comes up in Hyderabad

January 25
11:06 2020
HYDERABAD: The world’s largest meditation centre of its kind, which can accommodate 100,000 people at a time, is all set to be inaugurated on January 28 in the global headquarters of Heartfulness on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

The centre will be unveiled to mark the 75th anniversary of the Heartfulness Institute at Kanha Shantivanam in the presence of over 40,000 “abhyasis” or practitioners of Heartfulness.

Daaji, the global guide of Heartfulness, will dedicate the centre to the first guide of Heartfulness who was fondly called as Lalaji. Yoga guru Baba Ramdev will be present on the occasion, the Heartfuless Institute said on Friday.

The magnificent structure, comprising one central hall and eight secondary halls, is spread over 30 acres and can accommodate 100,000 practitioners at one go, making it the largest closed meditation centre in the world.

The meditation centre when lit up at night looks resplendent and can easily match the grandeur of other popular global structures such as the Sydney harbour.

“Built with the primary aim to impart meditation to the largest number of people at one go this meditation centre will be one of the most recognised symbols in the world in years to come. Recognised not just due to its magnificence, but as a symbol of human transformation,” said Daaji.

To mark the 75th anniversary of the Institute, a three-day session will be held during January 28-30 , February 2-4 and February 7-9. The sessions will host 1.2 lakh practitioners as part of mass meditation activity.

President of India Ramnath Kovind and Anna Hazare will address the practitioners on February 2 and February 7 respectively. Baba Ramdev will deliver his address on January 29. Several state Governors are expected to be part of the list of prominent people attending the celebrations.

The Heartfulness facility is spread over 1,400 acres and is a self-sustained ecosystem that can host 40,000 plus people, self-sustained kitchen that can make food for 100,000 people in a day, an upcoming 350 bed Ayush medical facility, nursery of six lakh saplings and several lakh trees that have been planted over the last four years. IANS

