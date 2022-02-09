India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

‘Writing with Fire’ documentary is now India’s official entry to Oscars 2022

‘Writing with Fire’ documentary is now India’s official entry to Oscars 2022
February 09
12:40 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: As the 2022 Oscar nominations were announced on Tuesday, Delhi-based filmmaker duo Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh-directed ‘Writing with Fire’ has been nominated for the Best Documentary Feature award, which is India’s first entry in this category.

The nominations were announced by Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan via the Twitter page of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
‘Writing with Fire’ has previously also won 28 international awards including Sundance Film Festival in January, where it won two awards: Special Jury (Impact for Change) and Audience awards at the World Cinema Documentary competition.

This film is Thomas and Ghosh’s debut feature documentary about a newspaper ‘Khabar Lahariya’ started as a social experiment by an NGO. It’s India’s only rural newspaper run by Dalit women since 2002, started by Delhi-based NGO Nirantar from Chitrakoot in the Bundelkhand region.

It is published across Uttar Pradesh and Bihar in rural dialects of Hindi, including Bundeli and Awadhi. ‘Khabar Lahariya’ is India’s only women-run brand of ethical and independent rural news. Today, it reaches 5 million people every month through multiple digital platforms.

The feature documentary captures ‘Khabar Lahariya’s switch from print to digital in recent years. It follows how the newspaper’s Chief reporter Meera and her journalists break traditions, redefining what it means to be powerful by reporting India’s biggest issues and within the confines of their own homes, questioning notions of patriarchy and redefining power, investigating local police-force incompetence, listening in and standing by victims of caste and gender violence.

Other nominees in the Best Documentary Feature category were ‘Ascension’, ‘Attica’, ‘Flee’, and ‘Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)’.

This year’s list of Oscar nominees was led by filmmaker Jane Campion’s gothic western ‘The Power Of The Dog’ which has 12 nominations. The 94th annual Academy Awards ceremony will air live on ABC from Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre, on March 27. (ANI) 

Comments

comments

Tags
2022 Oscar nominationsActorsactressbollywoodCelebritiesEntertainmentHollywoodIndia Oscar Nomnated FilmsmoviesOscar AwardsOscarsOscars 2022Rintu ThomasSushmit GhoshWriting with Fire Documentary
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – February 04th 2022

Digital Edition

E-paper Latest Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.