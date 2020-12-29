Wuhan begins emergency-use Covid-19 vaccination

Underrated Sitharaman presiding over India’s biggest stock market bull run NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has been presiding over Indian stock markets’ biggest bull run in the last few months. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sitharaman are scripting what...

VP elect Harris says will introduce bill for citizenship of 11 mln undocumented people WASHINGTON: US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Tuesday (local time) promised to bring a bill to Congress with a roadmap to citizenship for 11 million undocumented people here. Taking to...

Delhi’s temp drops to 3.6 degrees Celsius, likely to fall by 2 degrees more in next 24 hrs NEW DELHI: Delhi’s Safdarjung recorded 3.6 degrees Celsius temperature at 8:30 am on Tuesday which is likely to fall by 2 degrees Celsius during the next 24 hours, said the...

India records lowest daily rise in COVID-19 cases over 6 months NEW DELHI: India on Tuesday has surpassed a crucial milestone in its fight against the global pandemic as the country recorded the lowest daily rise in over six months. Less...

Amid border row with China, Indian, French Rafales to carry out SKYROS wargames in Jodhpur NEW DELHI: In a major development amid the ongoing border conflict with China, Rafale fighter jets of India and France will carry out wargames codenamed Exercise SKYROS in Jodhpur in...

Terrible floods in India cost $10 bn loss: UK charity NEW DELHI: Fifteen extreme weather events, influenced by climate change, were identified globally this year, including the terrible floods that struck India cost $10 billion, killing 2,000, a UK charity...

Visiting Chinese delegation dangles carrot, Oli refuses to oblige NEW DELHI: In a visible sign of turbulence in their relationship, the visiting Chinese delegation led by Guo Yezhou, a vice minister of the International Department of the Communist Party...

The year NIA cracked 2019 Pulwama terror attack, Bhima Koregaon cases NEW DELHI: The year 2020 proved a fruitful year for the National Investigation Agency (NIA) as it cracked two major cases and filed charge sheets in the 2019 Pulwama terror...

2020 wrap: Year of crime and criminals in Indian OTT space NEW DELHI: From real-life tales to stories rooted in fiction, this was the year of crime in the OTT space, as the genre emerged the clear big winner. Murder mysteries,...

NYC Covid-19 contact tracers brace for long, hard winter: Report NEW YORK: New York City’s coronavirus contact-tracing team will be put to the test amid the ongoing winter season as a recent resurgence in fresh coronavirus cases is expected to...

India’s drug regulator awaits UK move before nod to SII’s Covid vax NEW DELHI: The drug regulatory body of India is looking at the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) approval to AstraZeneca/Oxford’s Covid-19 vaccine before giving a nod for...

Wuhan begins emergency-use Covid-19 vaccination WUHAN: The Chinese city of Wuhan, where the novel coronavirus originated in December 2019, has started the emergency use of COVID-19 vaccine candidates on certain key groups of people, the...

Kisan Congress threatens countrywide protest if farm laws not repealed NEW DELHI: Hours after the government once again invited protesting farmers for talks on December 30, the Kisan Congress on Monday demanded it will hold a countrywide protest if these...

Car designer Dilip Chhabria nabbed for cheating MUMBAI: Mumbai Police on Monday arrested acclaimed vehicle designer Dilip Chhabriia in an alleged cheating and forgery case, official sources said here. A team of the Crime Intelligence Unit of...

India win second Test by eight wickets, level series MELBOURNE: India defeated Australia by eight wickets in the second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Tuesday. The four-Test series is now level at 1-1. Australia had won the...

Saudi Arabia extends suspension of int’l flights RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Monday announced the extension of the suspension of international commercial flights for an additional week, according to the Interior Ministry. Besides flights, the Ministry also announced the...

India’s first fully indigenous pneumococcal vaccine launched NEW DELHI: Pune-based Serum Institute of India, the largest vaccine manufacturer in the world by doses, on Monday announced the launch of India’s first indigenously developed pneumococcal vaccine — Pneumosil...

