India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Wuhan begins emergency-use Covid-19 vaccination

Wuhan begins emergency-use Covid-19 vaccination
December 29
10:09 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

WUHAN: The Chinese city of Wuhan, where the novel coronavirus originated in December 2019, has started the emergency use of COVID-19 vaccine candidates on certain key groups of people, the municipal government said.

The vaccination, available at 48 designated clinics in 15 districts, began on December 24, targeting some key groups of people aged between 18 and 59, Xinhua news agency quoted He Zhenyu, deputy director of the centre for disease control and prevention in Wuhan, capital of Hubei province, as saying on Monday. Those receiving the vaccine need to take two shots with an interval of four weeks, said He at a press briefing.

From October 1 to December 27, Wuhan reported a total of 43 cases of imported Covid-19 infections — 10 confirmed cases and 33 asymptomatic ones. All but four asymptomatic carriers have been discharged from hospitals, said Peng Houpeng, deputy director of the municipal health commission.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will Amit Shah be able to sort out Farmer's Issue?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – COUNTY OF LA

    LAC For YOU

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac O’Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    @timesofindia: Indian scientist bags World Academy Of Sciences award Read: https://t.co/JsknA10mTR https://t.co/tU8lmE9tld
    h J R

    - December 29, 2020, 11:58 am

    Underrated Sitharaman ... - https://t.co/iLN8SQjm7z Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #EconomicDisaster #EconomicGrowth #EconomicUpdates #EconomyNews #FinancialYear #GDP #GDPLoss #IndianEconomy #IndianEconomyToday #IndianEconomyUpdate #IndianGovtJobs #JobsLoss
    h J R

    - December 29, 2020, 10:48 am

    VP elect Harris says will ... - https://t.co/SbEKkCeX1K Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity #IndianCommunityMembers #IndianOrigin #JoeBiden
    h J R

    - December 29, 2020, 10:45 am

    @PiyushGoyal: Ending the Year on a Great Note: Indian Railways' 🚆 successfully completed 180 kmph speed trial of new design Vistadome tourist coach These coaches will make train journeys memorable for the passengers 🛤️ & give further boost to tourism 🚞 https://t.co/3JxeVbQClg
    h J R

    - December 29, 2020, 10:43 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    © 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.