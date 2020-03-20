Something went wrong with the connection!

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G set to launch in India on March 31

March 20
10:23 2020
NEW DELHI: Xiaomi after unveiling its Mi branded flagship smartphone ‘Mi 10 5G’ in China back in February is now finally launching the same in India on March 31. The launch event will be live-streamed across Xiaomi India’s social media platforms and on Mi.com.

The smartphone features a quad rear camera setup with a combination of 108MP main camera with a 7-element lens, 1/1.33-inch sensor, and OIS support, 13MP wide-angle lens with a 123-degree field of view and f/2.4 aperture, and a pair of 2MP cameras with f/2.4 lenses.

For the front, there is a single 20MP camera for selfies.

Other features include a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a punch hole. A Snapdragon 865 processor, up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, stereo speakers, and a 4780mAh battery capacity with support for 30W wired and 30W wireless fast charging.

The Mi 10 was launched in three variants in China including an 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant for CNY 3999, an 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant priced at CNY 4299 and the top-end variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage priced at CNY 4699. IANS

