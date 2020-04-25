Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Yami Gautam revisits first day in school

Yami Gautam revisits first day in school
April 25
11:45 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MUMBAI: If you want to see actress Yami Gautam in school uniform then head to her Instagram profile right away. She has posted a picture of her first day in school.

“My first day to school! I am sure I did not know what it meant, but was just so excited to get dressed in uniform and see where mummy-papa taking me… and I continued with this enthusiasm forever,” she wrote on Instagram along with the image in which little Yami is all groomed with an identity card pinned on her grey tunic.

She also asked her followers to live each moment to the fullest. “Let life excite us at every moment, no matter where it takes us, just believe, embrace it and keep walking #stayhome #staysafe,” Yami added. On the film front, Yami, who impressed all with her role of a TikTok star in “Bala”, will now be seen in “Ginny Weds Sunny”, which also features Vikrant Massey.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

COVID 19 – GLOBAL CASES

Polls

Should US lockdown be Extended?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

www.nria.net

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACPOTS

casino

ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

betting India

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


Dr Horton residences at anson

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

Yami Gautam revisits first day in school - https://t.co/TtIUKQ4fLL Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/b3CHHNBCvN
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 25, 2020, 6:15 am

No ban on 'azaan'; stay indoor: Delhi LG - https://t.co/Joa8H0QMEv Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AAP… https://t.co/pD6RVjNtUr
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 25, 2020, 6:14 am

Rural Development Ministry released Rs 36,000 cr to ... - https://t.co/vQgzmTR2Rm Get your news featured use… https://t.co/Qhz2EGeAae
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 25, 2020, 6:09 am

Trump signs $484bn relief bill to aid small businesses, hospitals - https://t.co/2EITGG8wRK Get your news featured… https://t.co/5GCp8RJzf9
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 25, 2020, 6:06 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.