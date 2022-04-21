India Post News Paper

Yami Gautam walks down memory lane as she completes 10 years in Bollywood

April 21
11:35 2022
NEW DELHI: Yami Gautam walked down memory lane as her Bollywood debut film ‘Vicky Donor’ completed 10 years today.

CricEx Khelo Aur Jeeto - Play Now

Yami took to her Twitter handle and shared a picture of herself which was from her recent visit to the studio where she had given the audition for Shoojit Sircar’s directorial ‘Vicky Donor’ that starred Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role.
Sharing the picture, Yami wrote, “The place where it all began! Started my journey auditioning for Vicky Donor right here! Ye sofa bhi yahi tha ! A recent visit to this studio took me down the memory lane, reliving so many beautiful moments through the journey! Thank you, Shoojit da and our entire team #VickyDonor.”

The plot of the 2012 romantic-comedy ‘Vicky Donor’ was based on sperm donation and infertility. The unconventional film along with Ayushmann and Yami Gautam, also starred Annu Kapoor, and Dolly Ahluwalia, among others.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Yami was last seen in ‘Dasvi’ with Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur. (ANI)

