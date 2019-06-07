Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Yoga camp held in Fremont

Yoga camp held in Fremont
June 07
11:32 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

India Post News Service

FREMONT, California: Patanjali’s Yogpeeth conducted a three-day “Sadhana and Yog Shivir” at the Vedic Dharma Samaj (Fremont Hindu Temple) in Fremont, California, from May 13 to 19 ahead of the International Day of Yoga to be observe June 21.

The first day of the Yog  Shivir was held in the Saraswati Hall where the program began with aum-kar and mantra chanting by the temple head priest Pandit Kumaraswami Kristipati.  Following this, temple seniors, led by Amrit Chugh, Director of the Senior Citizen Program, were invited on stage to light lamps and inaugurate the function.

Lubna Suri, a certified yoga Instructor, and Rajendara Singh, a Yogpeeth member, started the Shivir with Prananyama techniques and a Suksham Vyayama.  This was followed by a satsang and  devotional song that was led by Sudha Rao , a spiritual life coach.

Saroj Patel, another dedicated yoga instructor, shared her knowledge of yoga with the seniors. Patel teaches yoga at both the Fremont Temple and the Fremont Senior Center. Rajendara Singh represented Patanjali’s Yogpeeth and is a follower of Baba Ramadev.

A large number of devotees attended the event.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – TRACY HILLS

Tracy Hills

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

FOG Holi in Bay area ! #FOGSV #BayArea #Holi2019 #Holi #NRIHoli Read More: https://t.co/iqF8sBbNNB https://t.co/mFWazpbEIh
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 1, 2019, 7:18 am

#BreakingNews -- Anytime now, PM @narendramodi to address the nation with an 'important message'. | #narendermodi
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 27, 2019, 6:29 am

Watch @frankislam in conversation with Capt Krishan Sharma about his journey. #SouthAsiaMonitor #WashingtonCalling… https://t.co/U1YSvlV0cI
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 26, 2019, 6:27 am

On the anniversary of their martyrdom day, we salute the sacrifice by our Indian national heroes Shaheed-E-Azam Bha… https://t.co/I7S8ed6SU7
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 23, 2019, 7:02 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.