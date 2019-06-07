Yoga camp held in Fremont

India Post News Service

FREMONT, California: Patanjali’s Yogpeeth conducted a three-day “Sadhana and Yog Shivir” at the Vedic Dharma Samaj (Fremont Hindu Temple) in Fremont, California, from May 13 to 19 ahead of the International Day of Yoga to be observe June 21.

The first day of the Yog Shivir was held in the Saraswati Hall where the program began with aum-kar and mantra chanting by the temple head priest Pandit Kumaraswami Kristipati. Following this, temple seniors, led by Amrit Chugh, Director of the Senior Citizen Program, were invited on stage to light lamps and inaugurate the function.

Lubna Suri, a certified yoga Instructor, and Rajendara Singh, a Yogpeeth member, started the Shivir with Prananyama techniques and a Suksham Vyayama. This was followed by a satsang and devotional song that was led by Sudha Rao , a spiritual life coach.

Saroj Patel, another dedicated yoga instructor, shared her knowledge of yoga with the seniors. Patel teaches yoga at both the Fremont Temple and the Fremont Senior Center. Rajendara Singh represented Patanjali’s Yogpeeth and is a follower of Baba Ramadev.

A large number of devotees attended the event.

Comments

comments