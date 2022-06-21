India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Yoga is spiritual, not religious: Baba Ramdev

Yoga is spiritual, not religious: Baba Ramdev
June 21
09:16 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

HARIDWAR: On the occasion of International Yoga Day, Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev on Tuesday performed yoga at Patanjali Yogpeeth in Haridwar.

Ramdev began Yoga at 5 am where more than 10,000 of his followers performed various Yoga asanas till 8 am. They were briefed about various health benefits and cures of various illnesses by performing particular Yoga asanas.
The event was streamed live on various platforms for Yoga followers across the globe.

“The nation is celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and we should aim to keep our body free of any illness. And for this one should do four-five Yoga asanas every day,” Ramdev said.

He added that Yoga is for everyone and urged people not to associate it with any religion or political party.

“People of all religions do Yoga to keep their body fit and cure any prolonged illness. Some people with their agenda are trying to associate it with religion. I request all leaders of opposition parties including Rahul Gandhi to do Yoga because it is a spiritual activity,” he said.

He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for getting Yoga recognized across the globe and making the entire world celebrate International Yoga Day on June 21.

On the protest that erupted over the Agnipath recruitment scheme, he said, “Some people have agenda to create unrest in the country and entire opposition leaders could not stand in front of the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and Amit Shah.”

This year the theme for the celebration is “Yoga for humanity”. The theme has been selected after much deliberation/consultation and it appropriately portrays, how during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, yoga served the humanity in alleviating the suffering and in the emerging post-COVID geo-political scenario too, it will bring people together through compassion, kindness, foster a sense of unity and build resilience among people world over.

Prime Minister’s Yoga programme at Mysuru is also part of the novel programme ‘Guardian Yoga Ring’ which is a collaborative exercise between 79 countries and United Nations organisations along with Indian Missions abroad to illustrate Yoga’s unifying power that surpasses National boundaries.

As the sun apparently moves from the east to the west across the world, the Mass Yoga Demonstrations in the participating countries, if seen from any one point on Earth, will seem to be happening one after the other, almost in tandem, thus underlining the concept of ‘One Sun, One earth’.

The Digital yoga exhibition showcases the latest technologies like Virtual Reality (VR) to project the history and wisdom of Yoga. The static exhibition consists of 146 stalls which have been taken up by yoga institutions, Ayush institutions under the ambit of the Government of Karnataka and the Government of India. Keeping the overarching theme of the 75 years of India’s independence the Ministry for Ayush also identified 75 locations for Union Ministers to participate in the Yoga Day celebration.

This year International Day of Yoga 2022 witnesses many firsts, including the ‘Guardian ring’, a yoga demonstration by Union cabinet ministers at 75 iconic locations in India and a special digital yoga and static exhibition in Mysuru Dussera Grounds, Mysuru.

The Digital yoga exhibition showcased the latest technologies like Virtual Reality (VR) to project the history and wisdom of Yoga. The static exhibition consists of 146 stalls which have been taken up by yoga institutions, Ayush institutions under the ambit of the Government of Karnataka and the Government of India.

According to the Ministry of Ayush, as many as 25 crores of people are expected to participate in International Day of Yoga 2022 celebrations across the world.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi first floated the idea of the International Yoga Day during his speech at the UN General Assembly on September 27, 2014. The draft resolution passed by India was supported by 177 nations. With universal recognition and growing popularity of Yoga, the United Nations declared June 21 as the International Day of Yoga on December 11, 2014.

The first International Yoga Day was celebrated on June 21, 2015. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Tags
'Yoga Day8th International Day of YogaBaba RamdevBJPHimalyan MilitaryIndia Yoga Day CelebrationIndiaFightsCoronaIndo-Tibetan Border PoliceInternational Yoga DayITBPNarendraModiPatanjali Yog PeethpoliticalYoga Day 2022
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – June 17th, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – SKYRIVER CASINO

Skyriver

ADVERTISEMENT – 22BET

22Bet Casino

DROUGHT EMERGENCY – WATER USE RESTRICTIONS

DROUGHT EMERGENCY - WATER USE RESTRICTIONS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.