Yogi govt revokes ban on mobile phones in Covid hospitals

May 25
11:27 2020
LUCKNOW: The Yogi Adityanath government has “modified” its decision to ban mobile phones in Covid hospitals. In a circular issued on Sunday afternoon, the state government has now allowed patients to carry their phones in isolation wards after making the disclosure to the officials concerned.

The mobile phone and the charger will be thoroughly disinfected before the patient enters the ward. The patient will not be allowed to share the mobile phone with any other patient.

At the time of being discharged, the mobile phone and charger will again be disinfected by the health workers. The ‘modified’ order comes hours after Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav tweeted that if the ban on mobile phones could check coronavirus, then the phones should be banned across the country.

He had alleged that the mobile phones had been banned inside Covid hospitals so that patients are not able to inform their relatives and friends about the lack of facilities inside.

