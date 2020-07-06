India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Yogi govt to set world record in tree plantation

Yogi govt to set world record in tree plantation
July 06
11:34 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

LUCKNOW: The Yogi Adityanath government is all set to set a new world record by planting 25 crore trees on Sunday in a massive plantation drive. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath kicked off the drive by planting a sapling in Kukrail reserve forest on Sunday morning.

The Chief Minister has instructed the government departments involved to ensure that social distancing is followed during the plantation drive. Slogans like “Do gaz ki doori, mask zaroori” and “Corona harega, desh jeetega” have been put up at all plantation sites.

The state is also eyeing another record this time by planting more than 150 species of trees at two to three sites in Lucknow division. More than 26 lakh trees are being planted in Lucknow itself. Sources in the forest department said: “A command centre has been set up at the forest department headquarters to compile the data on plantation every hour or two.”

Plantation would be done at more than 8.7 lakh sites in the state and each site has been geo-tagged. District-level committees headed by district magistrates are overseeing the plantation drive. The beneficiaries of Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojna have been provided with five saplings each as part of the drive.

The drive also aims at curbing malnourishment among women and children. To achieve the objective, one ‘sahjan’ tree will be planted in every rural household. More than 2.2 crore trees are being planted on the river banks, including those of rivers Ganga, Yamuna, Gomti, Rapti, Ghaghra, Saryu, Sharda, Tamsa, Varuna and Betwa.

The maximum number of trees — 67 lakh — are being planted on the banks of the Ganga in all 27 districts where the river flows by. The forest department will plant 10 crore trees and the remaining 26 government departments will plant 15 crore trees.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Should India Stop all the Aid to Nepal?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

    Dafabet Gaming Portal

    ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

    www.nria.net

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

    Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


    Dr Horton residences at anson

    ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

    Star Tours

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    Yogi govt to set world record in ... - https://t.co/PGT1r55JBi Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/lfRreptBJF
    h J R

    - July 6, 2020, 6:04 am

    'Complaint against Kohli an attempt to ... - https://t.co/14WOb14Hyq Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/9hvlVGxsFJ
    h J R

    - July 6, 2020, 5:43 am

    #BJP's Anil Baluni to reside at 35 Lodi Estate ... - https://t.co/VcmVGOfiZI Get your news featured useâ€¦ https://t.co/5MbClEFGpB
    h J R

    - July 6, 2020, 5:40 am

    Rahul says future Harvard ... - https://t.co/6abPHpJsuX Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/YgXU4eza1A
    h J R

    - July 6, 2020, 5:36 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.