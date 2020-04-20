Yogi speaks to Maha CM on Palghar lynching

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath spoke to his Maharashtra counterpart Uddhav Thackeray on Monday and sought action against the accused in the Palghar incident in which three people were lynched over rumours of them being kidnappers.

Thackeray has reportedly assured Adityanath that stern action would be taken in the matter.

Swami Kalpvriksha Giri , Swami Sushil Giri and their driver Neelesh Telgade were attacked and killed on Thursday night after rumors they were kidnapping children to harvest organs, including kidneys.

The police reached the spot and when they put the victims in the police car, the mob attacked them again. Policemen have also been injured in the incident. Though all three were finally brought to the hospital, they were declared brought dead.

More than 110 people have been taken into custody.

