Yogi thanks people of ‘Bhagyanagar’ for GHMC poll results

Yogi thanks people of 'Bhagyanagar' for GHMC poll results
December 05
11:00 2020
LUCKNOW: Lauding the result of GHMC polls, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed gratitude to the people of ‘Bhagyanagar’ for expressing confidence in the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) leadership. 

“Many thanks to the people of ‘Bhagyanagar’ for expressing unprecedented confidence in the leadership of the BJP and the respected Prime Minister Shri Modi Ji in the civic elections in Hyderabad.” Yogi had earlier pitched for renaming Hyderabad as Bhagyanagar.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also thanked the people of Telangana “for reposing faith” in the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) politics of development. BJP made major gains in GHMC polls as it won 48 seats, seven less than the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) which emerged as the single largest party winning 55 seats.

The TRS won fewer seats than it won in the 2016 elections when it had won a majority in the elections to GHMC. The strong performance by BJP came on the heels of its victory last month in the Dubbak assembly seat. The party had wrested the seat from the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi.

The GHMC results have been declared on 149 of 150 seats with results in the Neredmet division held. Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM won 44 seats and Congress won two seats. (ANI) 

