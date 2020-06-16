India Post News Paper

Yogi to visit Ayodhya on June 18, ‘bhumi pujan’ likely on July 1

June 16
11:23 2020
LUCKNOW: UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath would visit Ayodhya on June 18 to review the preparations for the Ram temple ‘bhumi pujan’, tweeted the Chief Minister’s Office, here on Monday. The ‘bhumi pujan’ is likely on July 1.

Champat Rai, general secretary of Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, said they had extended a formal invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the ‘bhumi pujan’. Sources said the Prime Minister might not be able to attend the function due to the Covid-19 crisis. He could attend it through video link.

The Chief Minister will also review the progress of development work and the law and order situation in Ayodhya. The levelling of temple site is in full swing and soil testing is also being done at the site.

