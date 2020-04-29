Something went wrong with the connection!

You will be cherished: Sportspersons pay tribute to Irrfan Khan

April 29
17:19 2020
NEW DELHI: India’s sports stars on Wednesday came together to pay homage to late actor Irrfan Khan. Irrfan had been admitted in Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital with a colon infection on Tuesday and passed away on Wednesday. Sportspersons took their social media handles to pay their tributes.

“Sad to hear the news of #IrrfanKhan passing away. He was one of my favorites & I’ve watched almost all his films, the last one being Angrezi Medium. Acting came so effortlessly to him, he was just terrific. May his soul Rest In Peace. Condolences to his loved ones,” tweeted cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar.

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli tweeted: “Saddened to hear about the passing of Irrfan Khan. What a phenomenal talent and dearly touched everyone’s heart with his versatility. May god give peace to his soul”

“Khan sahab, you were brilliant at what you did and that will always live on. Thank you for bringing your art to us the way you did. Strength to those grieving,” said Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri.

“A great actor and a great talent. Heartfelt Condolences to his family and well – wishers #IrfanKhan,” said former India batsman Virender Sehwag. “Saddened to hear the passing away of #IrfanKhan. Condolences to the entire family. An actor of great caliber! You will be cherished by us until eternity. RIP,” tweeted fast bowler Mohammed Shami.

Badminton star Saina Nehwal tweeted a picture of herself and Irrfan. “With the legend during one ad shoot … great memories sir #RIPIrrfanKhan,” she said.

The actor has been ailing ever since he was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumor a while back and has been under medical attention for the same. He even went abroad for treatment.

