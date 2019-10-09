Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Young South Africa pacers could learn a lot watching Shami: Du Plessis

Young South Africa pacers could learn a lot watching Shami: Du Plessis
October 09
15:56 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

PUNE: Skipper Faf du Plessis feels that younger South African fast bowlers can learn a lot from Indian pacer Mohammed Shami as to how one can be so devastating in home conditions.
Shami bowled a lethal spell on the fifth day in Visakhapatnam that went a long way in India winning the first Test by 203 runs.

“I spoke to one of our young bowlers too and said to him that it’s a good learning opportunity for you to sit and watch what someone does when they’re on top of their game in home conditions,” Du Plessis said during his pre-match media conference.

“Just learn from (the use of) his angles of the crease and how does he reverse the ball. So yeah there’s definitely something to learn from.”

What Du Plessis found fascinating was the intensity with which Shami bowled on the fifth day.

“There’s a huge intensity about his bowling. You are going to bowl short spells in the heat but when you bowl you have to ensure that you bowl with a lot of intensity and maximize it,” the Proteas skipper said.
There is in fact a lot to learn from the lengths he bowled, reckons Du Plessis.

“He’s a guy that hits the stumps a lot. That’s something from a bowling point of view, we have to make sure, we are better at. In the first innings especially, we bowled wide and therefore they scored frequently square of the wicket. So there are a lot of lessons to learn,” he opined.

While he didn’t go into the specifics, Du Plessis indicated that there could be a change in the playing XI, going into the next Test match.

“For me, it is about picking the team, trying to find guys that can win you matches. So we’ve to find out who are the guys that can pick 20 wickets and who are the guys that can put up their hands and score runs.

“Obviously, we didn’t get 20 wickets in the previous match and that is something we are trying to fix and get better at in this match. End of the day, that’s what wins you test match. Our thinking will be to pick players that will influence the game and win matches for the team.”

In 2017, Pune Test witnessed a rank turner where India lost (vs Australia) its last home game in the longer version in recent times.

However, Du Plessis insisted that with World Test Championship on, pitches won’t be diabolical in nature.

Du Plessis was part of the Proteas side that was whipped by India in 2015 during a Nagpur Test which was over within two and half days. In fact, the Nagpur pitch was later rated “poor” by the ICC.

“With the Test championship, it has changed. Even in South Africa, if you had a below-average pitch, you probably got a warning whereas now, you have points deducted,” he said.

“From the home conditions point of view, I think it is not as obvious as making wickets like the one in 2015. Knowing Indian conditions, the turf is a little more red, so I expect the ball to spin a little more than the first Test.

“We’ll have to see how the pitch behaves. I am not a pitch expert but I think it’ll take more turn than the first Test.” PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Is Pakistan right to charge 'service fee' from Sikh Pilgrims

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

Young South Africa pacers could learn a lot watching #Shami: Du Plessis - https://t.co/3ZMztxBRFn Get your news f… https://t.co/M6otgsUb8y
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- October 9, 2019, 10:26 am

Pak-China friendship unbreakable, rock-solid: Xi India Post - https://t.co/FW5mGHjRKG Get your news featured use… https://t.co/pwhBgy23kf
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- October 9, 2019, 10:19 am

Trio win Nobel Chemistry Prize for developing lithium-ion battery India Post - https://t.co/uo3MeD1I0E Get your ne… https://t.co/yKEAcna8Kl
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- October 9, 2019, 10:14 am

Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani begin shooting for ... - https://t.co/gOuvuVeMyD Get your news featured use… https://t.co/4yxdBAkcB8
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- October 9, 2019, 9:23 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.