Your Weekly Future: 01st to 07th July 2020

Aries (21 March – 20 April)

You shall earn name and fame in your social life. You would become more influential and it is for sure that in the beginning of the week it self the news of your promotion and success should pour in. Your family members including your father would be supporting you. The mid of the week is favorable for increase in income and fulfillment of desires. There would be satisfactory increase in income as your social contacts shall help you earn more money. The remaining part of the week is giving indications of increase in expenses.

Taurus (21 April – 21 May)

The beginning of the week marks development in destiny, attainment of a platform for up grading higher education, support of father and pilgrimage etc. You are likely to go on a journey with all family members. You can expect rise in your power, position and status at work place. You are advised to stay in good books of your seniors as the mid of the week is highly favorable for laying the foundation of your future. The last part of the week indicates increase in income, fulfillment of desires and attachment with children.

Gemini (22 May – 21 June)

In the beginning of the week you might remain tense because of some health related troubles to parents or else some bitterness in your relationship. There would be an increase in your reputation as all decent people shall be extending their continuous support and affection to you. You will be enjoying the better favor of your destiny. In the last part of the week there are strong indications of doing better professionally. There would be an increase in your name and fame.

Cancer (22 June – 22 July)

The beginning of the week appears to be excellent for your marital bliss but you might have to spend money on the health of your spouse. The friendly advice of spouse would prove beneficial for controlling the uncontrolled expenses. The mid part of the week is very frustrating for you because there are chances of getting disappointment and failures in accomplishing important tasks and apart from that you would be facing difficulties in managing your day to day affairs because of non-availability of funds.

Leo (23 July – 22 August)

The beginning of the week would prove to be highly beneficial for settling the issues related to enemies, litigation and debts. Your subordinates would follow your commands and bring the desired performance which would eventually generate more gains thereby fulfilling your desires. The mid days of the week are good in terms of maintaining good compatibility with spouse. This is also a good time for signing a new business contract. The concluding part of the week won’t prove auspicious for your health at all.

Virgo (23 August – 23 September)

The beginning of the week indicates your great compatibility with your spouse and you will be very happy as she would take proper care of your children. These days are likely to prove especially favorable for earning gains from speculative activities. The mid days of the week are giving indications of your energy’s excessive exhaustion in handling issues related to debts, disease and legal disputes. The concluding part of the week is excellent for having good compatibility with spouse and in addition to that you shall also have better understanding with your partners.

Libra (24 September – 23 October)

The beginning of the week indicates that there would be worries related to the health of mother and your mental peace might remain disturbed because of some domestic issues. The mid part of the week indicates few stomach disorders however education, emotional relations would remain perfect. The concluding days of the week are favorable for chalking out plans for resolving issues related to enemies, loans, diseases but unfortunately you won’t be successful in executing such plans.

Scorpio (24 October – 22 November)

The beginning of the week appears to be auspicious for social activities but the required enthusiasm and confidence would be missing. Your relations with all would be average. The mid days of the week are favorable for getting the support and affection of mother but you would be worried and tensed because of the bad health of mother. The concluding part of the week is giving an indication of possibilities of some unnecessary worries related to children, health, and emotional relations which would be rectified automatically thereby bringing a sigh of relief.

Sagittarius (23 November – 21 December)

The inflow of money shall increase your saving potential. In the mid of the weekyou shall participate in social activities very actively and up to some extent the reason of success in such activities would be the influential role of your spouse. You and your spouse both would create methods of generating money from such activities. The association with siblings, influential friends and relatives would help you earn money with a bigger pace. The remaining part of the week is auspicious for your attachment with your native place and mother etc.

Capricorn (22 December – 20 January)

You will make plans to manage your expenses and competitive examinations. You would be a good strategist in terms of shaping your marketing plans during tough competition in the market. In the mid of the week you might pump the whole income on your family. You would be satisfied with the desired prosperity of family. Increase in savings is confirmed. The atmosphere of love, laughter, peace, prosperity and mutual harmony in the family would make you feel happy. The concluding part of the week indicates surprisingly big increase in your social activities.

Aquarius (21 January – 19 February)

Don’t lose patience so that you don’t get affected from adverse situations. The mid of the week is absolutely favorable for the enhancement of your reputation, restoration of health, increase in immunity and development of personality. You shall emerge as an influential man and people would give you lot of appreciation and respect. Your capabilities won’t be questionable and your management skills in running organization will be at its peak. The concluding part of the week indicates that you will be working as a highly responsible person for the welfare of family.

Pisces (20 February – 20 March)

During these days there are strong probabilities of getting opportunities for the creation of a strong source of income. The mid of the week indicates down fall in health, happiness, state of mind and finance because of failure in accomplishing important tasks along with sudden stress and increase in expenses. The concluding part of the week indicates extra pressure and stress on mind, domestic happiness would get affected and there would be lack of harmony among family members however your confidence and working efficiency shall remain intact.

Note:

The astrologer advises you to read the below given predictions from your ascendant sign. If you do not know your ascendant sign then read the same from Moon sign. If Moon sign is also not known then read it from the Zodiac sign. The ascendant sign which is calculated from the birth details viz. date, month, year, time & place of birth gives 85 % accurate predictions. The accuracy of predictions from Moon sign gets limited to only 50 %. The predictions from Zodiac sign are only 25 % accurate. In nutshell the predictions from ascendant sign are most accurate. In getting personality analysis the traits given by ascendant sign are 100 % accurate. Similarly the horoscope predictions obtained from ascendant sign are most accurate and that is the essence of Vedic

