Your Weekly Future: 16th to 22nd April 2020

Aries (21 March – 20 April)

The planetary transit indicates that you shall enjoy excellent conjugal bliss, good harmony with spouse and understanding with your colleagues and seniors. Love life shall be perfect. Your pleasure seeking activities shall get multiplied. You shall be participating in the activities related to the creation of strategies for enhancing your income and increasing your influence. You shall be travelling extensively and your social influence is likely to increase.

Taurus (21 April – 21 May)

The beginning of the week is giving big indication of drainage of energies. Anger issues shall be troubling and expenses would go out of control. You might have to travel extensively. There are indications of troubled relations, arguments, injury, surgery and financial losses in this week. The biggest problem in this week shall be the total reduction in patience, courage and energies. Avoid getting into arguments with people so that you do not become victim of unnecessary mental tensions.

Gemini (22 May – 21 June)

The circumstances and situations in the beginning of the week shall help you to restore your drained energies and you are going to attain more recognition in the area of work. This week is good for earning more gains and strengthen the income source. The day of 19th & 20th March are indicating more travel. The last two days of the week are excellent for enjoying more luxury and happiness. The only problem in this week can be that of some arguments with spouse.

Cancer (22 June – 22 July)

This week shall prove to be excellent for all areas of life. You shall be enjoying continuous favor of destiny, betterment in professional life as per expectations especially in the mid of the week which shall bring in some immediate gains. The support of spouse, children, father and partners shall be available especially at the time of financial burden. You are advised to be cautious on last two days of the week as it might spoil your state of mind and happiness.

Leo (23 July – 22 August)

Planetary transit indicates that you shall be getting complete favor of destiny. You shall be rising at your native place. People shall support you for your good actions and intentions. The remaining part of the week indicates good luck and recognition in work area with tremendous public support. You shall do very well in competitive examinations. Admission in a reputed institute of higher education is possible. Avoid getting into arguments with your children and elder siblings.

Virgo (23 August – 23 September)

You are advised to be cautious about your health in this week. You shall concentrate more on the practice of occult, Yoga and meditation etc. Hidden financial gains are probable. You can get into deliberations regarding the settlement of paternal property. You might earn from speculation and lottery etc. too. Although you shall be facing obstacles in accomplishing your tasks however with the help of friends and partners most of your tasks shall be accomplished by the end of the week.

Libra (24 September – 23 October)

This week shall prove to be excellent for all areas of life but you shall be facing some mental tensions. Avoid getting into argument with people otherwise the domestic atmosphere might get affected. The confidence and courage shall remain intact. The favor of destiny shall be available especially in the last days of the week. Marital happiness shall be at its peak. The day of 18th, 19th & 20th April are not good for decision making and happiness. 21st and 22nd April are good for everything.

Scorpio (24 October – 22 November)

This week shall be full of luxuries, pleasure, travelling, conjugal bliss, domestic happiness and excellent love life. You would remain busy in settling some domestic issues and children related matters in the beginning of the week and if pursuing studies then this week shall be better as compared to the previous one. You are advised to avoid getting into arguments with family members. The health of mother shall improve. The last days of the week are favorable for travel and recreational activities

Sagittarius (23 November – 21 December)

You shall be successful in all types of competitions and educational activities. You shall be getting excellent favor of destiny. The beginning of the week shall be excellent for your happiness from children. You shall be engaged in entertainment related activities. Love life shall get improved. Your consultation work shall win outstanding appreciation for you. The last two days of the week are inauspicious for decision making and starting any new task.

Capricorn (22 December – 20 January)

The planetary transit in the beginning of the week is indicating restoration of peace and confidence but you need to control your aggression. On 17th & 18th you can expect to earn more gains with the support of family members. The first half of the week is best for finance, family and social activities whereas the second half shall be good for domestic happiness & recreational activities. You shall see increase in income. There can remain some arguments with spouse and the time period is average for partnership.

Aquarius (21 January – 19 February)

The planetary transit in this week is excellent for your happiness and you shall engage yourself in several pleasure seeking activities. In the beginning of the week most of your time shall get spent with friends and social activities and everything in this week is positive for you. The planetary transit is excellent for your children. The last two days of the week are excellent for travelling, merry making etc and your expenses shall remain controlled throughout the week.

Pisces (20 February – 20 March)

The beginning of the week shall be good to earn sudden financial gains but the expenses and you can expect restoration of peace in the latter part of the week. In the mid of the week you shall be attaining great success in activating your hidden potential and resources. Occult powers shall increase which would eventually help to bring stability in professional life. You are advised to take interest in research work.

Note:

The astrologer advises you to read the below given predictions from your ascendant sign. If you do not know your ascendant sign then read the same from Moon sign. If Moon sign is also not known then read it from the Zodiac sign. The ascendant sign which is calculated from the birth details viz. date, month, year, time & place of birth gives 85 % accurate predictions. The accuracy of predictions from Moon sign gets limited to only 50 %. The predictions from Zodiac sign are only 25 % accurate. In nutshell the predictions from ascendant sign are most accurate. In getting personality analysis the traits given by ascendant sign are 100 % accurate. Similarly the horoscope predictions obtained from ascendant sign are most accurate and that is the essence of Vedic

