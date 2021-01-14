Your Weekly Future: 16th to 22nd January

Aries (21 March – 20 April)

The planetary transit indicates that you shall enjoy good harmony and understanding with your partners and spouse. Love life shall be perfect. Your artistic abilities shall get displayed. You shall be participating in some social activity in this week. The health won’t remain good on last two days of the week or else you might suffer from problems related to mood swings however, this time can be utilized for going on journeys.

Taurus (21 April – 21 May)

The circumstances and situations in the beginning of the week shall make you feel slightly low and depressed. You shall start feeling better from 17th January. You are likely to earn recognition for your work and there onwards there shall be continuous improvement in work area. By the end of the week you shall be able to accomplish desired tasks. You are advised to take proper care of your health and financial transactions.

Gemini (22 May – 21 June)

You shall be getting mixed results in the first half of the week. Although support of spouse and partners shall be available but financially ups and downs are indicated which might give more tensions. You are advised to be more cautious on first two days of the week as you are likely to spoil your state of mind and happiness by getting into unnecessary arguments out of frustration. The increased stress and trivial health related tensions are also indicated in first half of the week.

Cancer (22 June – 22 July)

Planetary transit indicates few tensions on the first two days of the week however; domestic atmosphere shall be fully pleasing. The remaining part of the week indicates good luck and travel with progress in work area but 18th, 19th & 20th January are bad for health, happiness and decision making. You are likely to take interest not only in entertainment activities but also plan to flourish your business by some speculative activities. Your marketing strategies shall be at its best and your talent of resourcefulness shall work for you.

Leo (23 July – 22 August)

This week shall be excellent in all respects. In the beginning of the week you shall get good results in areas like education and emotional relations. You shall be getting tremendous public support for getting your tasks accomplished. You shall do well in competition also. Apart from that speculative activities might bring in gains. The 19th and 20th January is favorable for getting support of partners and spouse. Last two days are bad for decision making and happiness.

Virgo (23 August – 23 September)

This week shall prove to be excellent for all areas of life and you shall be focusing on your personality development. You shall leave no stone unturned in taking care of your family, relatives, friends and social life. Your confidence level shall be at its maximum. In this whole week you shall remain very busy in settling your issues and fortunately you shall be able to accomplish all tasks and probably nothing planned shall remain pending.

Libra (24 September – 23 October)

The beginning of the week shall be excellent for your domestic happiness but some mental tensions shall also be there. You would consolidate your relations with your kith and kin. In the mid of the week you shall get relief from mental stress. Apart from this there won’t be any element of melancholy. You shall start recovering from your problems and children related worries would also come to an end fully.

Scorpio (24 October – 22 November)

In this week in spite of your increased expenses and financial issues you shall enjoy life as you shall be able to get tremendous support from family. You would remain careless in the beginning of the week but in the mid of the week you shall become fully focused and personality conscious. Your health conditions shall remain average. The last days of the week are excellent for some happiness from children.

Sagittarius (23 November – 21 December)

There shall be restoration of confidence and immunity in the beginning of the week. Your expenses shall be uncontrolled and you shall spend quality time with your family members, friends and relatives in this week. Instead of making investment it shall be better to focus on planning and developing connections with political people as certainly this action of yours shall give good results for the rectification of issues related to arrangement of funds and there can be sudden financial gains in the end of the week.

Capricorn (22 December – 20 January)

The planetary transit in the beginning of the week is showing lack of focus, carefree attitude, increased expenses, gains from outer connections and some extra expenses on get together, parties and journeys. You shall work with carefree approach and that shall help you do better to fight with your difficulties and tensions with full strength. From 17th January you shall start regaining focus and the expenses shall also be controlled. The remaining part of the week shall prove to be excellent on all fronts.

Aquarius (21 January – 19 February)

You are destined to earn lot of respect and recognition along with tremendous support of seniors because of your administrative skills. Your brightness and success is shining in the graph of success especially at work place. You shall be having some hidden talent which would help you do better from the beginning of the week. Although you are a slow starter but you don’t take much time in catching the pace after you get to know the success formula and the same is going to happen in this week too.

Pisces (20 February – 20 March)

There shall be more stability in work area from the beginning of the week and the mid of the week shall be good to earn more gains too and the obstacles shall also not affect much after the mid of the week. You would be getting better favor of destiny as compared to previous week. There might remain some fatigue in the first two days however full indications of revitalization are indicated from 18th January and the last three days of the week shall be utilized in merry making and travelling.

Note:

The astrologer advises you to read the below given predictions from your ascendant sign. If you do not know your ascendant sign then read the same from Moon sign. If Moon sign is also not known then read it from the Zodiac sign. The ascendant sign which is calculated from the birth details viz. date, month, year, time & place of birth gives 85 % accurate predictions. The accuracy of predictions from Moon sign gets limited to only 50 %. The predictions from Zodiac sign are only 25 % accurate. In nutshell the predictions from ascendant sign are most accurate. In getting personality analysis the traits given by ascendant sign are 100 % accurate. Similarly the horoscope predictions obtained from ascendant sign are most accurate and that is the essence of Vedic

