Your Weekly Future: 1st to 7th February

Aries (21 March – 20 April)

In the beginning of the week you might remain slightly disturbed about certain developments which shall create some sort of peevishness in your mind however you shall succeed in channelizing your energies for attaining desired betterment in work area. Good news shall pour in from children. This is best time for those who are planning to start a new venture.

Taurus (21 April – 21 May)

This week is bringing good luck to you from the very beginning of it. The social life shall also be active. You shall be developing strategies for becoming successful in competitive examination. Your confidence level shall be good and you shall work with focused approach. You shall be sure about your goals and the focused approach shall help you attain better results. The last three days of the work shall be excellent for displaying your artistic skills.

Gemini (22 May – 21 June)

Your confidence level shall be weak in the beginning of the week. Your health shall also get affected. You would be losing your focus but you might remain occupied in some project thereby gaining some sudden financial gains too. From children point of view this week shall be better especially in the latter half of it. You can also plan to go on a journey with family members.

Cancer (22 June – 22 July)

You shall be happy with your sweet bonding with family members in the beginning of the week. The confidence and focus shall increase with the support of partners and spouse. The support of everybody in the family shall be available. You would be able to defeat your adversaries. In the mid of the week you shall be busy in settling the matters related to your family and social circle. The last two days of the week are average for health and happiness.

Leo (23 July – 22 August)

The beginning of the week shall enhance your confidence and working efficiency. You would be spending good time with family and friends in the mid of the week. This week is not only excellent for social activities but your all energies shall also get channelized in attaining success in competitive examinations. You would be working as a strategist and your opponents shall get defeated. Energy level shall remain high in this week.

Virgo (23 August – 23 September)

The beginning of the week is not good for your happiness however there shall be some relief from 3rd of February. The last two days of the week are better for your family life and inflow of money and you shall find yourself focused in making efforts and systematic planning for enhancing the saving potential. Your potential of working as a consultant shall get appreciation. Although there might remain stress on mind however your mind shall be fully focused in activities related to work area & entertainment.

Libra (24 September – 23 October)

The work condition might improve in some way but there are chances of some ups and downs too. In the mid of the week there are chances of betterment in source of income. There shall be lots of activities on domestic front. Deliberations regarding property related matters are also indicated. The last two days of the week aren’t good for your happiness and peace of mind. In this week you shall be having some tensions on domestic and work front.

Scorpio (24 October – 22 November)

The beginning of the week indicates some ups and downs in social life and destiny. The social activities shall increase. By the mid of the week you shall try very hard to bring some betterment in work area. On 5th and 6th February you shall get compelled to control your source of income. The last day of the week indicates big drainage of energies, finance and peace of mind. Although this week indicates ups and downs however you won’t lose your confidence.

Sagittarius (23 November – 21 December)

There might remain some ups and downs in financial matters in the beginning of the week. By the mid of the week you shall gear up yourself to control work conditions. In spite of difficult conditions you shall keep moving and finally might succeed in earning some financial relief. The last day of the week indicates pouring in of some soothing news regarding the overcoming of financial uncertainty. For strengthening financial front you shall concentrate on the consolidation of your associations.

Capricorn (22 December – 20 January)

In the beginning of the week you shall be focused about your personality development and you shall be keen to study occult. The marital bliss shall get enhanced. The second and 3rd February is average for health. Do not take any important decision during these days. This time can be utilized for refining planning activities. 4th and 5th February are excellent for travelling. The last days of the week are best to win appreciation for your work.

Aquarius (21 January – 19 February)

You shall be getting good results in all areas of life including attaining favor of destiny, excellence in professional life with tremendous increase in income. This whole week shall be fulfilling in all aspects but there can be some disturbance on the last day of the week. You are advised not to take any important decision on the last day of the week. You should also pay proper attention to your health.

Pisces (20 February – 20 March)

From the beginning of the week there can be some stress which might result into stomach related disorder and apart from that the expenses shall go uncontrolled however inflow of money shall remain intact. On 2nd & 3rd the cooperation and support can be expected from spouse. The 4th & 5th are bad for health, happiness and decision making. The last days of the week shall be good for the development of fate with the blessings of mentors, guides, teachers and your father.

Note:

The astrologer advises you to read the below given predictions from your ascendant sign. If you do not know your ascendant sign then read the same from Moon sign. If Moon sign is also not known then read it from the Zodiac sign. The ascendant sign which is calculated from the birth details viz. date, month, year, time & place of birth gives 85 % accurate predictions. The accuracy of predictions from Moon sign gets limited to only 50 %. The predictions from Zodiac sign are only 25 % accurate. In nutshell the predictions from ascendant sign are most accurate. In getting personality analysis the traits given by ascendant sign are 100 % accurate. Similarly the horoscope predictions obtained from ascendant sign are most accurate and that is the essence of Vedic

