Your Weekly Future: 1st to 7th June 2020

Aries (21 March â€“ 20 April)

In the beginning of the week you shall be happy by seeing new life in your social area. On 3rd and 4th June you will be happy about certain developments which shall create some sort of progress in your work area. The remaining part of the week shall be good for emotional relations, strengthening of marital bliss and happiness in love life. Good news shall pour in from children. This is best time for those who are planning to go for a new baby.

Taurus (21 April â€“ 21 May)

This week of the year is bringing great happiness from your association with your family. The social life shall also be active. On 3rd and 4th of this week you shall be developing strategies for becoming successful in competitive examination. Your confidence level shall be good but you might not work with focused approach. Actually you won’t be sure about your goals however the focused approach shall help you attain better results. 5th and 6th are average days whereas the 7th June shall be excellent for you.

Gemini (22 May â€“ 21 June)

You shall find yourself fully confident about the intensity of the impact of your personality in the beginning of the week. The day of 2nd and 3rd June are average for your family life as some bitterness and arguments shall irritate you all the time. In the mid of the week you shall succeed in restoring your happiness by participating in all social activities actively but you are advised not to trust anyone blindly because people around you might develop a tendency to speak & conspire against you.

Cancer (22 June â€“ 22 July)

You shall be out of town or might go on a journey in the beginning of the week. The 2nd and 3rd June is auspicious for regaining your confidence and focus. You shall get back to work with a greater enthusiasm and a new vision. In the mid of the week you shall be expanding the list of your programs for filling life in your family and social circle. You shall be spending quality time with your family members, friends and relatives.

Leo (23 July â€“ 22 August)

The beginning of the week shall bring in good news regarding the inflow of money. On 2nd and 3rd of June there will be probabilities of your going on long journeys. You would be spending some money unnecessarily. Therefore you are advised to spend money sensibly. You shall remain confident because of attainment of recognition at work place. The mid of the week is highly favorable for your confidence, happiness and working efficiency.

Virgo (23 August â€“ 23 September)

The beginning of the week is excellent for proving your performance at work. The 2nd and 3rd June is highly auspicious for the consolidation of source of income. This time not only you shall be getting more inflow of money but your most of the desires shall also get fulfilled. The mid of the week is auspicious for travelling. You are advised to look after your emotional health and spend some quality time with your friends so that you do not remain stressed unnecessarily.

Libra (24 September â€“ 23 October)

This week shall mark the complete favor of destiny. Apart from this your ability to give advice to people shall earn appreciation for you. The day of 2nd and 3rd June is auspicious for your work area. In the mid of the week you shall be very happy with the inflow of money. Your schedule shall remain hectic throughout the week and for that reason the last day of the week shall be utilized in travel and fun making activities.

Scorpio (24 October â€“ 22 November)

In this week your patience level shall be zero especially on the initial 4 days when you might face problem of some disputes and arguments. Some relief can be expected on 5th, 6th and 7th day of the week. In nutshell the first half of the week appears to be very bad in terms of your state of mind. The energy level shall be high and you are advised to participate in sports and aerobics.

Sagittarius (23 November â€“ 21 December)

This week indicates good compatibility between husband and wife and sudden gains can be expected from spouse and partner as well. It shall mark the beginning of good discussion regarding the possibility of a good partnership with a new associate. Your health and happiness shall remain intact. The remaining part of the week shall be good for getting favor of luck and the last day of the week shall be excellent for your work area.

Capricorn (22 December â€“ 20 January)

In the beginning of the week you might suffer from health problem like stomach disorder, fatigue and lethargy etc. however quick recovery from such troubles is indicated in the mid of the week. In this week you shall be focused about your travel plans whereas in the mid of the week you shall be fully devoted towards your business, spouse and efforts of association with new people.

Aquarius (21 January â€“ 19 February)

You shall be getting good results in all areas of life including attaining favor of destiny, excellence in professional life with tremendous increase in income. This whole week shall be fulfilling in all aspects but there can be some disturbance on the last day of the week. You are advised not to take any important decision on the last day of the week. You should also pay proper attention to your health.

Pisces (20 February â€“ 20 March)

Although your confidence level might remain low however you shall be able to regain it because of your excellent performance in your professional life. After the mid of the week there can be some stress which might result into stomach related disorder on last days of the week. The last day of the week shall not be good for the development of emotional relationship. You are advised to keep your anger under control.

