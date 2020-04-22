Your Weekly Future: 23rd to 30th April

Aries (21 March – 20 April)

The planetary transit indicates good time for education, children, love life and gains in the beginning of the week. Whole week is good for work area. You can start any new task on these days. From 26th you shall get some relief from your tensions and health troubles. Although financial tensions are indicated however the possibilities of sudden financial gains are also there as you would be rewarded for your performance at work.

Taurus (21 April – 21 May)

This shall be a fulfilling week for you but you are advised to stay away from arguments and drive carefully. The week is indicating decent financial gains. Family life might get disturbed because of arguments and the same energy shall be carried by you in your social life too therefore be cautious. On 24th and 25th you would be concerned about friends. The day of 26th and 27th shall be given to home. The planetary transit is wonderful for performance at work but something might give tension. Finally, the last part of the week is excellent to spend quality time with children.

Gemini (22 May – 21 June)

You might remain slightly disturbed in the beginning of the week however from 25th onwards you shall obtain excellent results in all areas like administrative activities, restoration of mental peace, reputation, immunity and happiness. Health shall improve. You would be able to spend quality time with family, friends and relatives. Your brightness and success is shining at work place. You shall be getting happiness from children. Speculative activities shall bring in gains.

Cancer (22 June – 22 July)

This shall be one of the best weeks of the year for you. Your energy, enthusiasm, courage, stamina, will power, confidence, health, happiness and working efficiency shall go on increasing. Your leadership qualities shall win recognition and quick appreciation for you. You are likely to earn name and fame. This week is auspicious for business gains and domestic happiness. You might plan to start a new business. You shall go on a short journey in the weekend.

Leo (23 July – 22 August)

In this week your lot of energies might get drained. Your expenses shall be uncontrolled however you shall spend quality time with your family members, friends and relatives in this week. Instead of making investment it shall be better to focus on planning and developing connections with political people. The uncontrolled expenses shall be your main concern and it would be very difficult to keep the things moving however keeping your patience intact shall help you a lot. Try to increase savings.

Virgo (23 August – 23 September)

Your confidence shall be at its maximum in this week but don’t spoil the domestic atmosphere with your tension or arguments. You can activate some channel of hidden financial gains. Your great confidence might come down because of some argument at home therefore be cautious. 25th and 26th are not good for starting a new task. There are indications of your going on a journey too. The last two days of the week are excellent for development of destiny and general happiness.

Libra (24 September – 23 October)

This week is not good for you. You might get into a new relationship. The 27th and 28th are bad for happiness. After the mid of the week there shall be some relief and you shall be earning better favor of destiny. Overall this shall be above average week for your health and immunity and it shall be the best week to make some miracle in the field of occult and research work. The last two days of the week shall be excellent to maintain better harmony with children, spouse and parents.

Scorpio (24 October – 22 November)

You shall be getting good results in terms of harmony among family members but your own patience and tolerance level shall be going down and in the beginning of the week it shall be zero on so do meditation to feel better and maintain balance. Spouse shall be helping and there won’t remain any frustration as most of the high intensity energies shall get channelized. Love life shall be at its peak and you will be doing better at work place.

Sagittarius (23 November – 21 December)

Energy level shall be low in the beginning of the week however after 25th this shall be a wonderful week for you as your work and education shall get upgraded. Your happiness shall increase with the excellent performance of your children in spite of their being careless. There shall be tremendous excitement in your love life. Speculative activities shall also prove fruitful. The latter half of the week shall be the best for partnership venture, work area and your association with new people.

Capricorn (22 December – 20 January)

The first half of the week indicates lot of frustration, disappointments, drainage of energies and decrease in confidence however you shall be paying due attention to public welfare activities in spite of less energies. Drop the idea of partnership venture and take positive steps to improve your state of mind in the second half of the week. Love life shall be too good. The last two days of the week are best for accomplishing all tasks.

Aquarius (21 January – 19 February)

The planetary transit indicates that your energy level shall be high and you shall be determined to accomplish all tasks. From the beginning of the week you shall be enjoying quality time with your children, friends and relatives. You shall win recognition at work place. The family atmosphere shall be full of love, laughter, peace and happiness. Everybody would be impressed with your achievements and status of family.

Pisces (20 February – 20 March)

The support of family, especially mother and other friends would help you to be on top from the beginning of the week. Professionally you shall see the bright side and all odds shall get eradicated completely and you will be relieved especially after initial 2 days of the week. This shall be a fulfilling week in all areas but you need to be cautious about the health of children. There shall be obstacles in educational matters however your patience and optimistic outlook shall change the equation.

Note:

The astrologer advises you to read the below given predictions from your ascendant sign. If you do not know your ascendant sign then read the same from Moon sign. If Moon sign is also not known then read it from the Zodiac sign. The ascendant sign which is calculated from the birth details viz. date, month, year, time & place of birth gives 85 % accurate predictions. The accuracy of predictions from Moon sign gets limited to only 50 %. The predictions from Zodiac sign are only 25 % accurate. In nutshell the predictions from ascendant sign are most accurate. In getting personality analysis the traits given by ascendant sign are 100 % accurate. Similarly the horoscope predictions obtained from ascendant sign are most accurate and that is the essence of Vedic

