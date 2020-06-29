Your Weekly Future: 23rd to 30th June 2020

Aries (21 March – 20 April)

The planetary transit on first day of the keep shall keep you disturbed however from next day there is very strong indication that you shall be putting in lot of efforts to do well at work place so that you succeed in getting a solution for the problems that are following you from a long time. You shall succeed in doing so the only hitch is lack of focus therefore if you shall work with a focused approach the success shall come easily as your adversaries and competitors are already not as competent as you are.

Taurus (21 April – 21 May)

The beginning of the week is indicating decent financial gains. On 24th and 25th you might remain slightly disturbed however you shall feel better if you happen to go out on a journey. The day of 28th and 29th are good for the restoration of your destiny and harmony with family members. The planetary transit is wonderful for your personality development. Finally the last two days of the week are excellent for the happiness of the family.

Gemini (22 May – 21 June)

The planetary transit indicates that health problems shall get aggravated. From 28th January you shall get some relief from your mental tensions and health troubles. Although health related troubles and stress increasing causes are indicated however the possibilities of sudden financial gains in the latter half of the week are also equally strong. The financial problems shall get rectified. From children point of view this week shall be good for you.

Cancer (22 June – 22 July)

The initial 5 days of the week shall be extremely good for you but 28th and 29th can go very bad for you. In the mid of the week your work situation shall improve and you shall be earning more gains with increase in income. There won’t be ups and downs in financial matters but you are advised in the latter part of the week and it would be better not to get into any type of argument with people around unnecessarily as otherwise you shall be losing your reputation.

Leo (23 July – 22 August)

Your energy level shall be low in the beginning of the week. However, from 24th there shall be betterment in all areas and the confidence level shall also come up and you might plan to go on a journey probably to a tourist place of religious significance. This week is best for matrimonial planning if you are unmarried. The business, work and income area shall improve especially on 25th, 26th, 27th and 28th of June whereas the last two days of the week shall be utilized on journey and party time etc.

Virgo (23 August – 23 September)

The first day of the week is good but 24th & 25th June is not good day for decision making and your personnel happiness. Later on time period is good but skip the decision of making big investment where risk is involved. The inflow of money shall remain intact and it shall go on increasing. If you wish to get rid of your mental tensions then don’t keep anything pending. Accomplish all tasks at right time and do not postpone any work.

Libra (24 September – 23 October)

This shall be a wonderful week for you as your work and education shall get upgraded. Your children shall do very well. There shall be tremendous improvement in your love life. Speculative activities shall also prove fruitful. 24th and 25th of this week shall be the best days of the week not only for married life, partnership venture & work area but also for getting associated with new people. You shall enjoy great conjugal compatibility with your partner. The last two days are indicating sudden progress.

Scorpio (24 October – 22 November)

In the beginning of the week you shall be worried regarding education, love relationship, children and speculative activities etc. In the mid of the week the family atmosphere shall be quite good and you shall have good time with your spouse. Specially 27th and 28th June is too good for your married life. Health conditions shall not remain very good on 28th and 29th June. The last two days are indicating some possibility of travel to your native place.

Sagittarius (23 November – 21 December)

You shall be getting good results in terms of harmony among family members but your own patience and tolerance level shall be going down. Your expenses might go uncontrolled but you shall be doing lot of planning to consolidate your resources of financial arrangement and management of funds. You shall be able to improve your bonding with potential partners and apart from that your organizing capacities shall also be at its best.

Capricorn (22 December – 20 January)

This shall prove to be one of the best weeks for you. Avoid getting into argument with spouse and partner. You shall be paying due attention to your children in this week and apart from that if you are a student or research associate betterment can be expected. In business you can give shape to your plans of expansion. Love life shall be too good. The last two days of the week are wonderful for marital compatibility.

Aquarius (21 January – 19 February)

The planetary transit indicates that your energy level shall be high and you shall be determined to accomplish all tasks and from the beginning of the week you shall be giving quality time to your family, friends, relatives and home. There shall be an atmosphere of celebration everywhere. The family atmosphere shall be full of love, laughter, peace and happiness. Everybody would be impressed with your achievements and status of family.

Pisces (20 February – 20 March)

The beginning of the week is excellent for taking important decisions. The support of family, especially mother and other friends would help you to be on top. Professionally you shall see the bright side and all odds shall get eradicated with the passage of time. This shall be a fulfilling week in all areas. Your mission shall be to get results in love life and work area. You might get tempted to involve in speculative activities on last two days of the week.

Note:

The astrologer advises you to read the below given predictions from your ascendant sign. If you do not know your ascendant sign then read the same from Moon sign. If Moon sign is also not known then read it from the Zodiac sign. The ascendant sign which is calculated from the birth details viz. date, month, year, time & place of birth gives 85 % accurate predictions. The accuracy of predictions from Moon sign gets limited to only 50 %. The predictions from Zodiac sign are only 25 % accurate. In nutshell the predictions from ascendant sign are most accurate. In getting personality analysis the traits given by ascendant sign are 100 % accurate. Similarly the horoscope predictions obtained from ascendant sign are most accurate and that is the essence of Vedic

Comments

comments