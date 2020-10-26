Your weekly Future: 24th to 31st October 2020

Aries (21 March – 20 April)

This shall turn out to be a very bright week for your luck. In the first two days of the week you shall go on journey. You shall get the blessings of parents, ancestors and Gurus. The next three days of the week shall be good for your work and reputation. The concluding part of the week indicates better gains for you. The last day of the week is predicting the possibility of your going on a journey.

Taurus (21 April – 21 May)

In the first two days of the week you might have to suffer from some health related troubles or mental tensions. The sudden eruption of some mental tensions might make you feel feverish. You might go through this type of situation because of some kind of fear in your mind. The day of 26th, 27th & 28th are favorable for the development of your destiny whereas 29th and 30th are auspicious for betterment in work. The last day of the week shall bring in gains.

Gemini (22 May – 21 June)

The initial two days of the week are indicating some betterment in family life but there can be some downfall in your health in the middle of the week. The day of 29th, and 30th October are auspicious for getting favor and support of all including that of destiny, father, mentors and children. You would be showing strong inclination towards scriptural studies, practice of meditation, pilgrimage, religious institutions, charity work and developmental activities in society.

Cancer (22 June – 22 July)

You might have to face few health related tensions in this week which would aggravate towards the end of the week. The initial two days are excellent for your emotional relations. The next two days are good for taking important decision for participating in competitive examination. 27th, 28th & 29th October is favorable for getting into partnership venture. Your marital bliss shall enhance and you would be getting support of spouse but you might have to face stress and health issues on last two days of the week.

Leo (23 July – 22 August)

You shall have to go through some tension in the beginning of the week. The day of 25th, 26th and 27th shall be pushing you into some recreational activities which would revitalize you thereby making you feel perfectly fit and fine. In the latter half of the week you shall be away from your tensions and you are likely to go on a journey and have immense pleasure too. Your marital bliss shall get enhanced.

Virgo (23 August – 23 September)

This week shall prove to be excellent for your progress. People shall appreciate you for your active participation in social activities. The mid of the week indicates a situation which would spoil your mood however the matters like sufficient inflow of money shall keep you happier. You are advised to postpone property related decisions at least for a month. The latter half of the week shall be fulfilling in all respects. You would pay due attention towards your studies.

Libra (24 September – 23 October)

Your social life shall be very active in the beginning of the week. You shall be happier in association with your kith and kin. Your potential of resourcefulness shall give you easy solution for your work related problems. The latter half of the week is giving better indications of more progress in work. The support of children and the extra educational qualification shall be used properly in this week. You shall give valuable advice to your partners and friends probably as a successful lover.

Scorpio (24 October – 22 November)

You might go on a journey along with your family members. You would be spending not only on your family members but also on your relatives and friends. You would be highly enthusiastic and generous in charitable activities and social gatherings. Your reputation shall get enhanced because of your being kind and affectionate in your behavior. Although you might remain worried because of increased expenses but the availability of required parental support shall help you keep going.

Sagittarius (23 November – 21 December)

A big change is waiting for you in this week. You have learnt a lot in previous few years and for that reason there shall be seen a strong power, stability, vision, clarity of thought and planning in your actions now. In addition to that people would also appreciate the freshness that shall be visible in your personality now. This would mark the beginning of a period assuring the enhancement of your credibility as a professional. Some good news regarding your progress might pour in.

Capricorn (22 December – 20 January)

This week shall mark the beginning of those endless and unwanted expenses which would continue to bother you in coming 2 years. In the beginning itself we shall warn you and advise you to put a check on your expenses. Don’t plan to make big investments and avoid taking any type of risk now. Learn to increase your saving potential so that the money saved can be used during your rainy days. This week marks a period of transition but overall this shall turn out to be a fantastic week.

Aquarius (21 January – 19 February)

From this week you shall surely learn how to increase your income, how to earn money and how to do something for the fulfillment of your desires. In the latter half of the week you shall become smarter in making such types of planning. You shall also be seen becoming focused for your personality development and there shall be an increase in your working efficiency, health, immunity and confidence.

Pisces (20 February – 20 March)

From the beginning of this week you shall start finding the signs of stability on professional front. There shall be considerable increase in your reputation and your intuitive power shall be at its maximum. You would be taking interest in the enhancement of your occult powers. Try to put a check on your eating habits as otherwise you might have to face stomach related disorders. The latter half of the week is not auspicious for speculative activities.

Note:

The astrologer advises you to read the below given predictions from your ascendant sign. If you do not know your ascendant sign then read the same from Moon sign. If Moon sign is also not known then read it from the Zodiac sign. The ascendant sign which is calculated from the birth details viz. date, month, year, time & place of birth gives 85 % accurate predictions. The accuracy of predictions from Moon sign gets limited to only 50 %. The predictions from Zodiac sign are only 25 % accurate. In nutshell the predictions from ascendant sign are most accurate. In getting personality analysis the traits given by ascendant sign are 100 % accurate. Similarly the horoscope predictions obtained from ascendant sign are most accurate and that is the essence of Vedic

