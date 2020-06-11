Your weekly future: 8th to 15th June 2020

Aries (21 March â€“ 20 April)

The planetary transit is highly favorable in this week. Your social life, relation with friends and relatives and social influence shall be at its peak from the beginning of the week. In the mid of the week you shall be very happy in your married life. You shall do well in competition and any type of tension won’t be coming on the way of your destinyâ€™s development.

Taurus (21 April â€“ 21 May)

You shall be feeling very low and lethargic in the beginning of the week. The second day of the week shall also not be better however you shall be craving for brightness. Health conditions and energy level shall not improve by the middle of the week. The latter half of the week shall be bad for getting support of family and friends. The marital bliss shall also get affected. The working efficiency and confidence level shall also be low.

Gemini (22 May â€“ 21 June)

The planetary transit indicates all sorts of happiness, betterment and developments in matters related to your business, love life and children. Your artistic talent shall be getting lot of appreciation. If you are full time public figure then this time can be utilized to gear up yourself for those preparations which shall prove beneficial to enhance your popularity graph. Your abilities to do well in any type of competition or in creating effective marketing strategies shall also help you a lot. There can be ups and downs in financial matters.

Cancer (22 June â€“ 22 July)

The beginning of the week shall mark lot of activity on social front because of which any type of negativity won’t affect you much. The day of 10th and 11th June shall mark domestic happiness whereas the next two days are good for you in all respects. Your opinions shall be appreciated. You shall do well educationally. Your children shall also give happiness to you. Last two days of the week appear to be average for your happiness.

Leo (23 July â€“ 22 August)

Beginning of the week indicates financial gains and some mental tensions which are likely to increase by the mid of the week and after that also there won’t be a big relief from the stress and tensions till the morning of 13th June however, after that this week shall go perfectly alright till its end as the tremendous support of family members shall certainly help you come out of it. Financial issues are not indicated in this week.

Virgo (23 August â€“ 23 September)

You shall remain in very jovial mood in the beginning of the week. Your health shall also be perfect. You shall be spending money on yourself, your family and also on journeys in this week. In the first half of the week you shall be focusing mainly on your family whereas in the latter half of the week you would be concentrating more on your social life and work area. Your all activities related to you, your family, friends and work shall keep you happy and lively.

Libra (24 September â€“ 23 October)

In the beginning of the week you are likely to visit a tourist place or else a place of down trodden, poor, patients, handicapped or otherwise suffering people to help them in best possible way. You shall be short of funds but even then ready to extend one or other type of help. In your own work you shall keep generating the required gains and your personnel and social influence is likely to increase.

Scorpio (24 October â€“ 22 November)

The beginning of the week shall be wonderful for your progress at work with rise in your position eventually resulting in an increase in the inflow of money. On 9th, 10th & 11th June you are likely to go on a journey with your family members. The expenses shall increase. You might have to go on some work related journey too. The last two days of the week shall be average for your work area.

Sagittarius (23 November â€“ 21 December)

You shall be feeling light and tension free in this week. You shall be inclined towards religious activities and would go on journeys too. There shall be sudden increase in your income in this week. The source of income shall get strengthened. Your good planning, systematic approach and micromanagement shall help you earn more recognition and gains in this week. You shall go on a long journey in last two days of the week.

Capricorn (22 December â€“ 20 January)

In the beginning of the week you shall face the problems of ups and downs in your married life and health however from the mid of the week the situation shall improve and you might go on a long journey or a place of pilgrimage along with your spouse. The week end is indicating progress and achievement in work area but throughout the week you shall go on travelling and spending extensively.

Aquarius (21 January â€“ 19 February)

This week shall prove to be excellent for all areas of life. You can expect good results in matters related to harmony with spouse, and inflow of money but the beginning of the week is bad for health. From 2nd June the issues related to mood swings shall get rectified. This week your confidence level shall increase and in the end of the week a long journey is also indicated.

Pisces (20 February â€“ 20 March)

The beginning of the week is best time for your emotional relations and marital bliss. The health related troubles or other obstacles shall be less in this week. Do not take any decision related to relationship in a hurry. In professional life there won’t be any issue. The latter half of the week is giving indications of your inclination towards research work or writing work. The last two days of the week are average for your happiness.

Comments

comments