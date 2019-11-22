Your Weekly Future: 8th to 15th November

Aries (21 March – 20 April)

Your social life shall be very active from the beginning of the week. This week is excellent for doing very well in all types of competitions. You are advised to avoid your carefree temperament and work on your communication skills and for that the most effective shall be to do meditation. The support of spouse shall be amazing in this week. Your close association with your spouse shall certainly shape your destiny. Love life and conjugal bliss shall be excellent in this week.

Taurus (21 April – 21 May)

You shall have to suffer from some health related tensions in this week. You would find obstacles in everything undertaken by you. Love relations shall get affected badly. You need to concentrate in your studies. The children’s health shall be other concern in this week. The relationship with spouse shall get affected very badly. The best solution is to work with a balanced approach and it would be better to think rationally. Financially this week shall be better.

Gemini (22 May – 21 June)

You shall do better in education. Children shall bring good luck. There shall be frequent ups and downs in finances. Your ability to give advice to people shall be appreciated. The latter half of the week is excellent for social life. Avoid getting into arguments with family people. The domestic atmosphere might not remain pleasing. Speak sensibly and work systematically. There is a probability of sudden eruption of difference of opinion with mother. Take care of her health. Do not purchase any new vehicle.

Cancer (22 June – 22 July)

This is the best time to utilize your intelligence and also to give tough competition to your adversaries. Your strategies created for fighting with competitors shall be yielding amazingly excellent results. People would start seeking your advice to do well in their work. Your success and sensible behavior shall convert you into a magnet. This whole week is wonderful for your family life, domestic happiness and social reputation. You can start any new task in this week including research work and travelling etc.

Leo (23 July – 22 August)

In the beginning of the week your expenses shall be more and you shall be experiencing one surprising thing that that you are getting the quick inflow of money immediately after your expenditure. There are indications of some damages to accumulated wealth because of some unwanted and unexpected expenses. On 12th and 13th you shall be spending money on yourself whereas on last two days of the week you shall have to spend money to repair the damages in the family.

Virgo (23 August – 23 September)

As per planetary transit the beginning of the week marks lot of activities on professional front. You shall be getting some effective solutions for the rectification of the problems of professional front. In spite of tensions the inflow of money shall be absolutely satisfactory. You are advised to drive carefully as you are accident prone also during these days. You shall become more enterprising. You shall go on a journey with family members in the latter half of the week.

Libra (24 September – 23 October)

Some tensions in the family especially because of hospitalization or sudden expenses, investment, loss or travel shall disturb you a bit however overall you shall be safe and secure as your protection cover is very strong and you shall be attaining complete favor of destiny in the beginning of the week and then next four days are good for work & gains. On 14th and 15th more expenses and tensions are indicated.

Scorpio (24 October – 22 November)

The beginning of the week indicates bad health and bad state of mind because of extra stress and tensions. Some relief can be expected after 9th November. You are advised to keep your expenses under control and avoid getting into arguments with family members as otherwise the troubles are likely to get multiplied. You might suffer from some tension because of the bad health of some family member. There are chances of sudden eruption of argument with family members on last two days.

Sagittarius (23 November – 21 December)

The challenging period is over and first two days of the week indicates sudden gains from partnership. The next two days are not good for health & happiness. 12th and 13th of this month are indicating betterment in your destiny and you shall become highly disciplined in your spiritual practices. You might go on a journey to a place of pilgrimage. You would be engaged in scriptural studies. The last two days of the week are excellent for getting betterment in work.

Capricorn (22 December – 20 January)

This week shall be full of ups and downs for you. In the beginning of the week you shall devise some good plans for doing better in future but all these might not get executed because of your being less focused. Be cautious in your behavior with your spouse as otherwise there can be some arguments and the bitterness of the same can chase you on 9th, 10th, and 11th, 12th and 13th of November. The remaining days of the week shall be excellent for decision making.

Aquarius (21 January – 19 February)

The beginning of the week shall be absolutely excellent as you shall get good results in matters related to your education, emotional relations and children. Your ability of resourcefulness shall get enhanced thus helping you earn some recognition on professional front. The last two days of the week are very bad for you as you might have to become victim of some kind of quarrel, fight, argument, dispute and aggression. You are advised to keep a low profile during these days and stay away from getting into arguments.

Pisces (20 February – 20 March)

This week shall go very bad for your relation with your spouse. You might enter into a big fight with your spouse and partner. Apart from this there is possibility of sudden eruption of difference of opinion with your close people. The stress might result in having some health related tension too. You are advised to escape from going emotional at home and work place. To maintain balance keep maximum focus on work area only. Drop the idea of taking any important decision regarding investment etc.

Note:

The astrologer advises you to read the below given predictions from your ascendant sign. If you do not know your ascendant sign then read the same from Moon sign. If Moon sign is also not known then read it from the Zodiac sign. The ascendant sign which is calculated from the birth details viz. date, month, year, time & place of birth gives 85 % accurate predictions. The accuracy of predictions from Moon sign gets limited to only 50 %. The predictions from Zodiac sign are only 25 % accurate. In nutshell the predictions from ascendant sign are most accurate. In getting personality analysis the traits given by ascendant sign are 100 % accurate. Similarly the horoscope predictions obtained from ascendant sign are most accurate and that is the essence of Vedic

