Your weekly Future: 8th to 15th October 2020

Aries (21 March – 20 April)

The planetary transit indicates that the beginning of the week shall be spent with family members and the issues affecting the domestic atmosphere shall be addressed during your interaction with family members, relatives and friends. Your state of mind shall remain highly disturbed on 12th and 13th of October because of bad family atmosphere or the bad health of your mother. The 13th, 14th and 15th of October would turn into the best days of the week.

Taurus (21 April – 21 May)

The beginning of the week shall be excellent for your health, happiness, immunity and social activities. On 10th & 11th of October the influence of your social life shall be visible on your family. You are likely to multiply your social activities in the middle of the week. These activities would also bring some bitterness in your life. In your efforts of restoration of family peace you won’t leave any stone unturned in the last part of the week.

Gemini (22 May – 21 June)

The first two days of the week are giving an indication of bitterness and arguments in the family however by the end of the week there shall be gradual improvement in family atmosphere. The days of 10th, 11th, 12th & 13th October shall bring in some financial relief. On 14th & 15th you would be seen spending on your kith and kin. You might have to stay away from your home for the first time and you might not like it much.

Cancer (22 June – 22 July)

In general this whole week shall be good for you except the dates of 10th & 11th October. In the beginning of the week you shall be enjoying life like anything but on 10th and 11th October some unnecessary tensions might intervene and finally on 12th October you shall bed on front foot again. You shall be thinking a lot about yourself. You would earn lot of public support for yourself and as a result succeed in developing your personality as per your expectations.

Leo (23 July – 22 August)

This week you are going to start the things with lot of positive energies and in the mid of the week you would earn lot of resources including woman support which might prove beneficial for your work area. In the latter half of the week i.e. from 11th and 12th of October your inflow of money is likely to increase whereas on 13th, 14th and 15th of October there shall be quick increase in your stress and tensions. You are advised not to take any important decision during this time.

Virgo (23 August – 23 September)

The first day of the week isn’t auspicious for you whereas the day of 9th and 10th October are indicating blessings of father and ancestors. The 11th & 12th October are good for work whereas the day of 13th and 14th would be the best days of the week and you shall be amused to get absolutely auspicious results for all areas of life. The last day of the week is excellent for travelling but your state of mind might not remain fully perfect because of some worry.

Libra (24 September – 23 October)

The first half of the week is auspicious for the inflow of money whereas in the second half you shall be facing difficulties in saving money. The day of 9th and 10th October are indicating sudden financial gains but your state of mind remain slightly upset. The decisions related to financial matters should be taken in the first half of the week only. The latter half of the week indicates unplanned journeys and sudden uncontrolled expenses however your happiness shall remain intact.

Scorpio (24 October – 22 November)

The beginning of the week is favorable for relationship, partner/spouse etc. Your health and state of mind might remain disturbed on 11th & 12th October. The remaining part of the week is perfectly fine for your happiness, journeys and work area. You will be getting better favor of destiny on the 15th of this month as a result of which you are likely to get little support of royal people in your area of work.

Sagittarius (23 November – 21 December)

The first half of the week shall be average for you whereas there shall be few difficulties in the latter part of the week. You are advised to control your temper and try not to let your energies get drained unnecessarily. The best remedial measure shall be to do Yoga and meditation on regular basis. In addition to that stop making big investments and try to put a complete check on your unnecessary expenses. Support of seniors and authority is indicated.

Capricorn (22 December – 20 January)

Except the last day of the week this whole week shall prove to be excellent for your work, progress and accomplishment of those tasks which can keep you going with a leader’s spirit. Till the mid of the week you won’t be having enough resistance however after 12th October the required patience and energy shall be available. After the mid of the week the guidance of a partner shall motivate you although their objective shall be derail your morale however you shall learn something positive from that.

Aquarius (21 January – 19 February)

There shall be improvement in your health from the beginning of the week and you would be engaging yourself in lot of social activities. On 9th and 10th of October there can be few mental tensions however the lively atmosphere of love and laughter at home won’t let you get affected with negativity. On 11th and 12th you would be happy about the recent accomplishments of your children. On 13th and 14th you the slightest provocation can make you angry. The last day indicates marital bliss.

Pisces (20 February – 20 March)

The beginning of the week indicates sufficient support from the family. Although you’re low energy levels might keep you irritated but even then you shall be able to spend good time with your family, friends and relatives in the first half of the week. In the middle of the week there might remain few mental tensions which might get aggravated towards the end of the week. You are advised to do meditation on regular basis so that your mental poise remains intact.

Note:

The astrologer advises you to read the below given predictions from your ascendant sign. If you do not know your ascendant sign then read the same from Moon sign. If Moon sign is also not known then read it from the Zodiac sign. The ascendant sign which is calculated from the birth details viz. date, month, year, time & place of birth gives 85 % accurate predictions. The accuracy of predictions from Moon sign gets limited to only 50 %. The predictions from Zodiac sign are only 25 % accurate. In nutshell the predictions from ascendant sign are most accurate. In getting personality analysis the traits given by ascendant sign are 100 % accurate. Similarly the horoscope predictions obtained from ascendant sign are most accurate and that is the essence of Vedic

