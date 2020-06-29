India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Youth Congress members ride bullock cart to protest against fuel price hike

Youth Congress members ride bullock cart to protest against fuel price hike
June 29
14:01 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Members of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Monday rode a bullock cart to protest against the hike in diesel and petrol prices in the country. IYC president Srinivas BV, along with a few others, rode the bullock cart from the outfit’s headquarters at Raisina Road to Shastri Bhawan, where police stopped them.

Some protesters marched alongside the bullock cart, raising slogans against the fuel price hike.

“When the Congress-led UPA was in power, relief was given to people even though international crude oil prices were soaring while the Modi government has been raising petrol and diesel prices, causing problems to the people already facing hardships due to the pandemic,” Srinivas said.

Diesel price on Monday scaled a new high after prices were hiked for the 22nd time in just over three weeks, taking the cumulative increase to Rs 11.14 per litre. Petrol price was increased by 5 paise per litre and diesel 13 paise a litre across the country, according to a price notification of state oil marketing companies.

In Delhi, a litre of petrol now comes for Rs 80.43 per litre as compared to Rs 80.38 earlier. Diesel rates have been increased to Rs 80.53 per litre from Rs Rs 80.40.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Should India, USA, Japan, Vietnam And Taiwan Join forces to counter chinese adventurism?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

    Dafabet Gaming Portal

    ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

    www.nria.net

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

    Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


    Dr Horton residences at anson

    ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

    Star Tours

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    India-#China military delegates to meet ... - https://t.co/hvI7VRMOB3 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/zoE0nGqiHt
    h J R

    - June 29, 2020, 4:35 pm

    #India bans 59 Chinese apps over ... - https://t.co/xMMRxK4bX9 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #Baiduâ€¦ https://t.co/TqeO9WB9Jh
    h J R

    - June 29, 2020, 4:30 pm

    RT @ANI: #UNLOCK2: Schools, colleges, educational & coaching institutions, International flights, metro rail, cinemas, gyms, pools, religioâ€¦
    h J R

    - June 29, 2020, 4:25 pm

    RT @ANI: Government of India bans 59 mobile apps. Tik Tok, UC Browser and other Chinese apps included in the list. https://t.co/RZyZ9FsAsc
    h J R

    - June 29, 2020, 3:24 pm

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.