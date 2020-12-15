India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

‘YouTube DOWN’ trends on Twitter as Google’s video streaming service faces outage

‘YouTube DOWN’ trends on Twitter as Google’s video streaming service faces outage
December 15
11:47 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Google’s video streaming platform YouTube and several other features like Google Drive, and Gmail stopped functioning for several users across India on Monday evening.

This triggered several social media users to share memes on the YouTube outage which lead to the hashtag of ‘YouTubeDown’ trending on Twitter.
While some Twitter users expressed sadness over YouTube being down, others took the moment as an opportunity to share jokes and memes.
YouTube is one of the most used applications by tech giant Google and is also the top entertainment service provider.

A similar outage was experienced on the platform last month when the users had experienced an issue with the video streaming platform. (ANI)

 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Question for the week Do you think Sonia or Rahul Gandhi will step down?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – COUNTRY OF LA

    LAC For YOU

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    Harris makes history as 1st ... - https://t.co/VQC8il9yNX Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericanElectedUSVP #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity #IndianCommunityMembers
    h J R

    - December 15, 2020, 11:08 am

    Farmers protest may impact ... - https://t.co/HgnymOo4iv Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AamAadmiParty #AAPPunjab #AkaliDal #DelhiBorders #DelhiChiefMinisterArvindKejriwal #FarmBills #FarmersProtest #FarmersProtestDelhi #FrmLaws #HarsimratKaurBadal #India
    h J R

    - December 15, 2020, 11:01 am

    PM Johnson's presence on ... - https://t.co/U0W3pnCcFQ Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #BorisJohnson #Britain #England #JointTerrorismAnalysisCentre #London #PMJohnson #RepublicDayParade #RishiSunak #RIshiSUnakHometown #RishiSunakNetWorth #RishiSunakPhotos
    h J R

    - December 15, 2020, 10:56 am

    #VHP to launch crowd funding drive ... - https://t.co/Z0ouw5KUXh Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #Ayodhya #CrowdFunding #DonateForRamTemple #GrandRamTemple #India #MakarSakranti #Political #RamJanmbhoomi #RamMandir #RamTemple #RamTempleProject #RamTempleUpdates
    h J R

    - December 15, 2020, 10:52 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.