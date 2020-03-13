Something went wrong with the connection!

Zakir Hussain, Kala Ramnath and Jayanthi Kumaresh Trio

Zakir Hussain, Kala Ramnath and Jayanthi Kumaresh Trio
March 13
14:49 2020
Zakir Hussain

Zakir Hussain

India Post News Service

CHICAGO: Leading Indian classical exponents of their respective instruments—tabla, violin and Saraswativeena – each renowned as a virtuoso collaborator, path breaker and educator; have come together for the first time as a trio for the 2020 TRIVENI tour in USA.

Feted and honored in India and abroad with numerous awards, each has successfully toured all over the world with their own acclaimed solo projects.
Triveni is the mythical site of the union of three sacred rivers in India, and the name aptly represents the confluence of the varied musicality, which the three maestros bring to this collaboration.

Kala-Ramnath

Kala-Ramnath

A hallmark of Zakir Hussain’s iconic career has been his groundbreaking work at the forefront of brilliant musical dialogues between Hindustani (North Indian) and Carnatic (South Indian) music.

With Kala Ramnath, an innovative representative of North Indian raga tradition, Jayanthi Kumaresh, the leading exponent of the ancient South Indian veena, and Zakir Hussain, seamlessly stitching North and South Indian rhythm traditions, provide a bridge for violin, veena and tabla to meet.
TRIVENI promises to be a fluent, joyous and entirely original musical conversation, a sonic experience, first of a kind.

