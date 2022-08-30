India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

ZEE5 Global announces partnership with America’s Oldest, Largest & Most-loved Grocery Store Chain – PATEL BROTHERS

ZEE5 Global announces partnership with America’s Oldest, Largest & Most-loved Grocery Store Chain – PATEL BROTHERS
August 30
11:51 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

ZEE5 Patel Brothers PartnershipZEE5 Global, the world’s largest platform for South Asian content, today announced its partnership with the Patel Brothers, a US-based Indian Grocery chain, to facilitate connecting with diaspora audiences on the occasion of the 75th year of Independence.

The Patel Brothers store on Oak Tree Road Edison, New Jersey, was inaugurated by popular Bollywood actor Sonali Bendre. Sonali, who recently made her comeback and successful debut on ZEE5 Global with The Broken News, spoke about the partnership and how this will benefit the Indians in the US.

ZEE5 Global also hosted a contest at the store where the participants had to answer questions related to the platform and Patel Brothers. The winners were given an opportunity to shop grocery items worth $200 for free with none other than Sonali as a part of the ‘Shop with the Stars’ contest. The platform also distributed its branded shopping bags to the customers.  

Commenting on the partnership, actor Sonali Bendre said, “I’m very happy to be here to kick off this partnership between two deeply rooted South Asian brands, The Patel Brothers and ZEE5 Global.  As the leading South Asian streaming service, ZEE5 Global has stepped out of screens and is making an effort to bring together the diaspora audiences across the US through multiple community initiatives. Together with the Patel Brothers who are America’s oldest, largest and best-loved Indian chain in the US, we can expect many wonderful initiatives and experiences from this partnership.”

Speaking of the collaboration with Patel Brothers, Archana Anand, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 Global, said,“We’ve seen exponential growth in the U.S. in our first year of launch, and we are happy to have been able to delight our audiences here with our rich content library. There’s no better way now to cement our leadership position in this market than with this partnership with the Patel Brothers, another iconic and much-loved South Asian brand, and we look forward to a long, wonderful relationship with them”

ZEE5 Patel Brothers PartnershipKaushik bhai Patel from Patel brothers said, “We’re always looking for ways to cater to the needs of NRIs and South Asians in the U.S. hungry for their home culture. We are very happy to partner with ZEE5 Global that shares this ethos.”

Launched on June 22 in the US, 2021, ZEE5 Global is the only dedicated streaming platform in the country for South Asian content. Home to the biggest blockbusters, latest originals and web series across languages and genres, the platform offers an unparalleled 200,000 hours of content with 100+ hours of new content added daily.  ZEE5 Global further houses one of the biggest South Indian content libraries with hits like RRR, Valimai, Bangarraju etc., much loved TV shows across languages and more.

Users can seamlessly download the ZEE5 app from Google Play Store / iOS App Store on Roku devices, Apple TVs, Android TVs, and Amazon Fire Stick. ZEE5 is also available on www.ZEE5.com.

Comments

comments

Tags
ActorsactressAmericas Grocery ChainbollywoodCelebritiesEntertainmentHollywoodmoviesPatel BrothersPatel Brothers OnlinPatel Brothers Stores Americapatel brothers USAPATEL BROTHERS ZEE5 PartneshipSonali BendreZee5
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – August 26th, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Rangbaaz

ADVERTISEMENT – GYFTING

GYFTING

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

ADVERTISEMENT – SKY RIVER CASINOS

SkyRiver Casinos Now Open

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – BLUE MOUNTAIN COMMUNITIES

Blue Mountain Communities 2022

POPULAR CATEGORIES

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.