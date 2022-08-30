ZEE5 Global announces partnership with America’s Oldest, Largest & Most-loved Grocery Store Chain – PATEL BROTHERS

ZEE5 Global, the world’s largest platform for South Asian content, today announced its partnership with the Patel Brothers, a US-based Indian Grocery chain, to facilitate connecting with diaspora audiences on the occasion of the 75th year of Independence.

The Patel Brothers store on Oak Tree Road Edison, New Jersey, was inaugurated by popular Bollywood actor Sonali Bendre. Sonali, who recently made her comeback and successful debut on ZEE5 Global with The Broken News, spoke about the partnership and how this will benefit the Indians in the US.

ZEE5 Global also hosted a contest at the store where the participants had to answer questions related to the platform and Patel Brothers. The winners were given an opportunity to shop grocery items worth $200 for free with none other than Sonali as a part of the ‘Shop with the Stars’ contest. The platform also distributed its branded shopping bags to the customers.

Commenting on the partnership, actor Sonali Bendre said, “I’m very happy to be here to kick off this partnership between two deeply rooted South Asian brands, The Patel Brothers and ZEE5 Global. As the leading South Asian streaming service, ZEE5 Global has stepped out of screens and is making an effort to bring together the diaspora audiences across the US through multiple community initiatives. Together with the Patel Brothers who are America’s oldest, largest and best-loved Indian chain in the US, we can expect many wonderful initiatives and experiences from this partnership.”

Speaking of the collaboration with Patel Brothers, Archana Anand, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 Global, said,“We’ve seen exponential growth in the U.S. in our first year of launch, and we are happy to have been able to delight our audiences here with our rich content library. There’s no better way now to cement our leadership position in this market than with this partnership with the Patel Brothers, another iconic and much-loved South Asian brand, and we look forward to a long, wonderful relationship with them”

Kaushik bhai Patel from Patel brothers said, “We’re always looking for ways to cater to the needs of NRIs and South Asians in the U.S. hungry for their home culture. We are very happy to partner with ZEE5 Global that shares this ethos.”

Launched on June 22 in the US, 2021, ZEE5 Global is the only dedicated streaming platform in the country for South Asian content. Home to the biggest blockbusters, latest originals and web series across languages and genres, the platform offers an unparalleled 200,000 hours of content with 100+ hours of new content added daily. ZEE5 Global further houses one of the biggest South Indian content libraries with hits like RRR, Valimai, Bangarraju etc., much loved TV shows across languages and more.

Users can seamlessly download the ZEE5 app from Google Play Store / iOS App Store on Roku devices, Apple TVs, Android TVs, and Amazon Fire Stick. ZEE5 is also available on www.ZEE5.com.

