ZEE5 Global brings you the biggest blockbuster of 2022- RRR, exclusively on May 20 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam

ZEE5 Global brings you the biggest blockbuster of 2022- RRR, exclusively on May 20 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam
May 19
16:28 2022
~ RRR will be available in its original language with English subtitles, to bring alive the essence of its story and narrative~

Bringing yet another mega-blockbuster hit, ZEE5 Global, the largest streaming platform for South Asian content, is set to release renowned Telugu filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR on May 20th. The film will be available exclusively in all southern languages including Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and the original language, Telugu, along with English subtitles as part of ZEE5 Global’s #RRRealMazaaOnZEE5, which enables audiences to enjoy the movie in its original language and flavor- from the comfort of their homes.

RRR took the entire world by storm by breaking all records at the box office worldwide. With the digital launch of this mega-blockbuster, the platform has yet again taken its regional content focus a notch higher by bringing in handpicked premium content that reflects diversity in genres.  This comes after successful releases like Bangarraju, Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana, Valimai and more.

PR Article CreativeA glorious homecoming for many fans, RRR is a roaring, rearing, rousing mix of genres that center around two Indian revolutionaries and their fight against British rule in 1920. Headlined by Ram Charan, N.T. Rama Rao Jr, in lead roles, the film is produced by D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainment and features Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt,Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris in pivotal roles.

Archana Anand, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 Global said, “At ZEE5 our mission is to bring the best of South Asian stories to the world. We are enthused by the remarkable growth we are witnessing across the world for regional content, especially across South Indian languages. Today, we are delighted to bring you yet another blockbuster success-RRR, an action-packed drama. Bringing alive the true essence and vision of the film, the movie will be available exclusively in its original language, Telugu along with other southern languages – Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada, and with English subtitles, and we invite our global viewers to watch it in its authentic glory.”

The film will be released on the platform on May 20th, not only to mark the 50th day of RRR in cinemas but also as a tribute to the widely loved actor, N.T. Rama Rao Jr, on his birthday. ~ Catch the action blockbuster RRR in all South Indian languages, on 20th May, only on ZEE5 Global ~

Users can seamlessly download the ZEE5 app from Google Play Store / iOS App Store on Roku devices, Apple TVs, Android TVs, and Amazon Fire Stick. ZEE5 is also available onwww.ZEE5.com.



