ZEE5 Global dials up the content game; announces stellar slate of 80+ titles for 2022

Catering to every viewer’s entertainment need, ZEE5 Global’s content slate for 2022 encompasses 40+ originals and 40+ movies across languages and genres.

Curates a diverse portfolio of new originals including The Broken News, in association with BBC Studios; Forensic, starring Vikrant Massey and Radhika Apte; theatrical blockbusters like The Kashmir Files, Jhund, Attack; along with the latest seasons of audience favorites – Pitchers 2, Abhay 3, Sunflower 2 & Tripling 3

Unveils a strong line-up of regionals with some of the most awaited shows and movies in Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, and Bengali

ZEE5 Global, the world’s largest streaming platform for South-Asian content, has unveiled their blockbuster content slate for 2022 with 80+ titles spanning across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, and Bengali. The slate encompasses 40+ original shows and 40+ movies featuring an expansive gamut of genres, including cutting-edge thrillers, high-voltage action, gripping dramas, light-hearted comedies, and soul stirring romances. In line with its content strategy, ZEE5 Global’s vision is to narrate stories that mirror the viewer’s soul and cater to multiple consumer cohorts. As part of this approach, ZEE5 Global has also announced collaborations with leading creative minds like BBC Studios, Applause Entertainment, The Viral Fever (TVF), along with powerhouse cinematic talent like Vetrimaaran, Prakash Raj, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagraj Manjule amongst others.

The slate of Hindi originals includes the much-anticipated Forensic, Duranga – a romantic thriller, latest seasons of audience favorites like Abhay 3, Pitchers 2, Sunflower 2, Tripling 3, Never Kiss Your Best Friend 2 and Rangbaaz 3 amongst many more.

Amping up the ante, the platform will also feature the digital release of some of the biggest theatrical blockbusters like The Kashmir Files, Amitabh Bachchan’s Jhund and John Abraham’s Attack to name a few. The content slate also comprises a strong line-up of regionals, with the recently launched Anantham and Gaalivaana along with some of the most awaited shows and movies in Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, and Bengali like Nilamellam Ratham, Fingertip S2, Paper Rocket Recce Kinnerasaani, Yaar Anmulle Returns, Fuffad Ji, and Main Viyah Nahi Karona Tere Naal, Shikarpur, Raktakarabi and Swetkali. In line with the platform’s aim to offer unique and premium content to a wide variety of audiences, the high-voltage trailer of the 2022 content slate promises phenomenal and electrifying entertainment for viewers, satisfying their varied entertainment needs.

Trailer Link- https://bit.ly/SizzlePromo

Commenting on the announcement, Archana Anand, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 Global said, “We’ve endeavored to bring our global audiences the most diverse content slate curating the best stories from South Asia and it has been very encouraging to see how strongly our content has resonated with audiences worldwide. We are proud to now announce our slate for 2022, which brings together the best talent and creativity, and further dials up our focus on regional content across languages for the global Indian and South Asian diaspora. We, also in parallel, stay open to collaborations with content production companies and creative partners across markets and languages. Our deep commitment is to bring our global viewers real and relatable stories from South Asia, and we are confident that this new handpicked slate will deliver well on that promise.”

Speaking about ZEE5’s content strategy and the new content slate, Mr. Punit Misra, President – Content and International Markets, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. said, “Over the last couple of years, the OTT ecosystem has undergone a significant transition due to constantly evolving consumer preferences and consumption patterns. At ZEE5, our #SoulToScreen approach continues to be a critical pillar in conceptualizing the content slate for various markets and designing our content strategy.

We are proud to unveil our content slate for 2022 across languages and reaffirm our commitment of engaging viewers with premium quality content. Keeping in mind the dynamism of this ecosystem and our sharp insights into India’s diverse cultural preferences, we are confident that ZEE5’s extensive mix of new originals and movies will be successful in entertaining audiences in India and globally.”

Talking about the content slate, Ms. Nimisha Pandey, Chief Content Officer – Hindi Originals, ZEE5 added, “At ZEE5, our endeavor has been to narrate real, authentic, compelling stories, and expand the canvas of entertainment; a strategy aimed to cater to our multiple consumer cohorts. We have already begun 2022 on a great note, with encouraging audience response for Mithya, Love Hostel, Abhay 3, and Bloody Brothers to name a few. At ZEE5, we are obsessive about new ideas, narratives and working with exceptional creators who are passionate about their craft. Our slate for 2022 encompasses all of this and much more, and we are confident of raising the entertainment quotient further as we move forward. We are certain 2022 will be a power-packed year for our viewers with intriguing, inspiring, and innovative storytelling.”

ZEE5 Global has been a pioneer in delivering engaging content and delighting consumers, as is clear from the platform’s recent initiatives like announcing a volley of Tamil-language releases or being the first OTT platform to foray into Punjabi-speaking markets with original content or scaling up its Bengali and Telugu content offerings. In line with their aim of “entertainment inclusion”, ZEE5 Global has a robust slate planned for their Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi and Bengali-speaking audiences as well.

The recently announced Tamil slate includes names like Valimai, Nilamellam Ratham, Anantham, Paper Rocket, Five-Six-Seven-Eight, Alma Mater, Ayali, Thalamai Seyalagam, Fingertip 2, Kolaigara Kairegaigal and Aindham Vedham. The Telugu slate includes titles like Gaalivaana, Kinnerasaani, Recce 2, ATM PremaVinam, Maa Neella Tank and Aha Naa Pellanta.

The Punjabi content titles on the platform include Yaar Anmulle Returns, Fuffad Ji, and Main Viyah Nahi Karona Tere Naal, along with Bengali titles like Shikarpur, which marks the OTT debut of Ankush Hazra, Raktakarabi featuring Raima Sen and Vikram Chatterjee, and Swetkali. These titles will join marquee names like Radhe, Uri: The Surgical Strike, BreakPoint, Rashmi Rocket, and Sunflower on ZEE5 Global. Audiences can enjoy the premium content line-up on the platform with an annual subscription of $49.99.

With a rich library of over 3,500 films; 1,750+ TV shows, and 700 originals, ZEE5 Global offers content across 18 languages: Hindi, English, Bengali, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Oriya, Bhojpuri, Gujarati, Punjabi, including six international languages Malay, Thai, Bahasa, Urdu, Bangla and Arabic. The platform’s exciting line-up for 2022 will add to its extensive library of 200,000 hours of content offering a larger catalog to entertainment seekers.

Users can seamlessly download the ZEE5 app from Google Play Store / iOS App Store on Roku devices, Apple TVs, Android TVs, and Amazon Fire Stick. ZEE5 is also available onwww.ZEE5.com.

Comments

comments