ZEE5 Global launches limited window Supernova Offer for U.S., Over 50% off for a 15-month pack

MUMBAI: Die-hard Bollywood fan? Hooked on Telugu soaps or Bengali dramas? Need your daily India news fix? If you’re among those worried about where to get your daily dose of Indian TV shows, news and movies, there’s only one place where you can get it all and much more- and now at an un-missable price!

ZEE5Global, the world’s largest streaming platform for South Asian content has announced a Supernova Offer, a special limited time offer for new subscribers living in the US.

Check out the offer here- https://cutt.ly/ZEE5SupernovaOffer

The offer is valid till 15th October. With the offer, viewers who buy ZEE5’s Annual Pack will get an extra 3 months free i.e. 15 months for the price of 12, and that too on top of a massively discounted price of $49.99 instead of $103.99.

Archana Anand, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 Global, said, “ZEE5 is the only standalone South Asian platform at this size and scale in the U.S. market and we’ve seen a massive and quite unprecedented consumer uptake in the few weeks since our launch. The U.S. has a significant South Asian diaspora that’s hungry for content in their own language and that’s what ZEE5 brings in. We’re launching this special limited time offer for consumers here so they can easily experience the rich and diverse content we have from back home, ranging from the array of live news channels to the 170,000 hours of unlimited streaming across TV shows, Movies and Originals.”

What the Supernova Offer unlocks is 18 Live News Channels and 170,000 Hours of entertainment across 18 languages including Hindi, Bengali, Telugu, Tamil, Marathi, Malayalam, Kannada, Punjabi and other languages, with key content being dubbed and/or subtitled in English.

3600+ Movies from latest blockbusters to classics and more including Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Simmba, Uri: The Surgical Strike

1700+ TV Shows from Zee Tv, Zee Bangla, Zee Tamil Telugu and other Zee channels

200+ Originals including The Final Call, State of Siege, Churails, 14 Phere and more.

18 Live news channels to keep you updated with the latest news from back home

1000+ Videos Coming soon – Music, food, lifestyle, health and more.

ZEE5 has also announced 50+ theatrical releases and 40+ Originals this year. In upcoming blockbusters, viewers can stream the series Break Point, the untold story of the titans of tennis Leander Paes-Mahesh Bhupathi, their partnership and the bitter break-up.

Other key recent releases in the U.S. are the legal thriller Nail Polish, the sequel to Pavitra Rishta, Pavitra Rishta – It’s Never Too Late, blockbuster hit Punjabi Original Puaada, with more titles every month. The eagerly awaited magnum opus RRR will also release on ZEE5 across South languages.

The platform has also just announced the digital premiere of TaapseePannu starrer Rashmi Rocket on October 15.

Some of the platform’s recent additions include Hindi Original film Kaagaz, a biographical comedy, Bangladeshi Original web series Ladies & Gentlemen from internationally acclaimed director Mostofa Sarwar Farooki, and Zindagi Original Dhoop Ki Deewar, a cross border tale of love, loss and courage.

ZEE5 has been growing at an unprecedented rate in the US since its launch in the market in June, with the U.S. already its largest market among 190+ countries internationally. With this offer, it looks to further grow out its dominant position as the world’s largest streaming platform for South Asian entertainment, and the only platform in the U.S. to cater to the 5.4 MN South Asian diaspora with its rich library of TV shows, originals, movies and more.

ZEE5 not only has content across 18 languages but also provides 15 browsing or navigation languages for consumers to choose from so they have a completely customized experience.

Users can download the ZEE5 app from Google Play Store / iOS App Store, on Roku devices, Samsung Smart TVs, Apple TVs, Android TVs, and Amazon Fire Stick. ZEE5 is also available on www.ZEE5.com.

