ZEE5 Global partners with Spring Day India Festival and Mississauga Halal Fest celebrating South-Asia across the US

New York, June 11: After almost a year of winning the hearts of South Asians across the U.S. as their go-to destination for streaming, ZEE5 Global, the worldâ€™s largest streaming platform for South-Asian content, is thrilled to announce its sponsorship at two of the biggest festivals in the U.S. and Canada.

Aiming to highlight South Asia’s rich culture and food heritage, the platform is the title sponsor for Spring Day India Festival in San Francisco, to be held on June 11. With a flash mob on the catchy song Nato Nato from mega-blockbuster hit and SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR thatâ€™s available on the platform, ZEE5 Global will be offering free kulfis to new subscribers at the event.

In Canada’s Mississauga Halal Fest on June 11 and 12, ZEE5 Global will be the official media sponsor for the event. Bringing together a variety of food from a wide range of partners, the event will be a cultural fest with traditional and contemporary music concerts. Bringing free goodies to new app subscribers at the event, the platform will also organize a fun and quirky ludo competition where all the teams will be named after ZEE5 Global’s latest shows and films.

Not just this, there will also be a prize draw for VIP tickets for the Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s show for every new subscriber on both days of the fest.

Archana Anand, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 Global, said, “As the only standalone destination for South Asian content in the U.S., ZEE5 Global has been widely loved for its content across the country. Expanding our connection with South-Asian audiences across the country, we are thrilled to be the title sponsors of the Spring Day India Festival in San Francisco and Mississauga Halal Fest in Canada. The two festivals are extremely popular amongst the South Asians, and form great synergies with our brand. “

The U.S. is the second-largest market for ZEE5 after India, making it the most significant contributor to the platform’s international subscription revenue and viewership. Home to the biggest blockbusters, latest originals and web series across languages and genres like The Kashmir Files, RRR , Jhund and more, ZEE5 Global, offers an unparalleled 200,000 hours of content with 100+ hours of new content added daily.

Users can seamlessly download the ZEE5 app from Google Play Store / iOS App Store on Roku devices, Apple TVs, Android TVs, and Amazon Fire Stick. ZEE5 is also available onwww.ZEE5.com.

