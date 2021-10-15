ZEE5 Original series BREAK POINT now streaming; receives rave reviews globally

The bromance to break-up story of tennis legends, Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi~ Co-directed and produced by AshwinyIyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari, BREAK POINT is a7-part series which premiered on 1st October on ZEE5 ~

Mumbai, October13, 2021:ZEE5 Global, the world’s largest streaming platform for South Asian content brings audiences the intriguing and untold story of Lee-Hesh in ‘BREAK POINT’, a 7-part series which not only constructs their epic tennis matches but also deconstructs their relationship, both on and off the court.

Apart from their accomplishments on the tennis court, the charismatic duo is known for their off-court lives, and their public split which broke the heart of the nation. All this has now been brought to life by celebrated filmmakers AshwinyIyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari of Dangal, Chhichhore, Bareilly Ki Barfi and Panga fame in ZEE5’s Original series BREAK POINT.

Trailer link: https://cutt.ly/ZEE5BreakPointTrailerUS

Released on the streaming platform ZEE5 on October 1st across global markets including the U.S., the series had generated much buzz and intrigue even prior to launch, with the poster and trailer stirring up much conversation.

The series has been extremely well-received by fans and critics alike across the globe. The reviews are calling this as a well-pointed, carefully directed, full of emotions docu-drama urging viewers to keep their tissue box ready.

This is the first time that the tennis icons are getting candid and honest about their split and putting speculations to rest by each narrating their side of the story. The show also features tennis icons Sania Mirza, Bob Bryan, Mike Bryan among other family and friends and goes on to showLee-Hesh’s iconic partnership which put Indian tennis on the world map and also led to them being the most feared doubles pair during the late 1990’s.

Says Nimisha Pandey, Head, Hindi Originals, ZEE5, “We are thrilled to see the encouraging response being garnered by Break Point, and the immense love being showered upon us by the viewers. At ZEE5, it has always been our endeavour to present stories that our consumers would love to watch and be a part of, irrespective of its genre. With Break Point, we attempted to move beyond the conventional norms of storytelling, and the phenomenal response received is a further impetus to our content creation journey. We are glad to have partnered with AshwinyIyer Tiwari & Nitesh Tiwari in this extraordinary journey, as their vision and storytelling enabled us to elevate Break Point to a whole new level. Going forward, we at ZEE5 aim to bring in much more engaging and entertaining content to cater to the viewers’ every need.”

Speaking about the offering, Archana Anand, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 Global said, “We are proud to be narrating this very special untold story of India’s tennis legendsto our audiences across the globe. BREAK POINT captures the riveting story of these two inspiring sportsmen and gives audiences a ring-side view into their emotional relationship, their legendary wins on-court and heart breaking split off-court. This 7 part series is one for the ages, and will have audiences experience Lee-Hesh’s journey like never before”.

Say filmmakers AshwinyIyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari, who have co-directed a project for the very first time, “We have always been more intrigued by the humans behind the icons and that’s what we’ve tried to capture in BREAK POINT. Both Leander and Mahesh are massive sports champions but, in this series, they are two friends opening their heart and showing an emotion to the world. We feel honored to get the chance to tell their untold story which will also give the Do’s and Don’ts of great partnerships to the aspiring youth of our country. We are elated to partner with ZEE5 for this one”.

Leander Paes says,“The journey of making Breakpoint has been gratifying and very interesting. I realize that a lot has been said and speculated and there’s no better way to put it than by addressing it head on. So, I am happy that we are getting a chance to tell our story first-hand and hope that the audiences continue to admire our on-court partnership and respect our reasons to break-up.”

Mahesh Bhupathi adds, “All partnerships go through highs and lows and so did ours. While the world knows about our on-court partnership, this is the first time they get a first hand narration of our off-court lives and relationship. We continue to be proud of the History that Lee-Hesh made and we hope you enjoy it.”

‘BREAK POINT’ marks ZEE5’s first partnership with filmmakers, AshwinyIyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari under their banner, Earthsky Production. The 7-part series premiered on ZEE5 on 1st October and is available in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Users can download the ZEE5 app from Google Play Store / iOS App Store, on Roku devices, Samsung Smart TVs, Apple TVs, Android TVs, and Amazon Fire Stick. ZEE5 is also available on www.ZEE5.com.

Comments

comments