India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Zelensky urges Europeans to do more against Russia

Zelensky urges Europeans to do more against Russia
March 10
10:44 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

KIEV: In his latest video address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged European leaders to do more against Moscow’s continued military assault on Kiev and referred to the Russian bombing of a maternity hospital in the besieged city of Mariupol as an act of “war crime”.

The air strike on Wednesday has caused “colossal damage”, including burned out buildings, destroyed cars and a huge crater outside the hospital, the BBC quoted the Mariupol city council as saying.

Ukrainian media, citing local officials, said that 17 people were injured, including staff and patients.

In his address early Thursday morning, Zelensky said: “Europeans! You won’t be able to say that you didn’t see what happened to Ukrainians, what happened to Mariupol residents. You saw. You know. “We have not done and never would have done anything similar to this war crime to any of the cities of the Donetsk, Luhansk or any other region.

“To any of the cities on earth.” The President went on to say that “everything that the invaders are doing to Mariupol is beyond atrocities already”. Europeans! Ukrainians! Mariupol residents! Today, we must be united in condemning this war crime of Russia, which reflects all the evil that the invaders brought to our land.” He further called on the West to increase sanctions on Russia, and to “put pressure” on Moscow to force it to negotiate and end the war.

Comments

comments

Tags
Joe Bidenmilitary assaultMoscowRussiaRussian President Vladimir PutinUkraine CrisisUS National Security CouncilUS Russia RelationsUSAVladimir PutinVolodymyr ZelenskyWhite Houseworld
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – March 11th, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – SHANFOODS

Shan Foods

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.