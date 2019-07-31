Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Zomato shuts up bigotry, says food doesnt have religion after customer seeks non-Muslim rider

Zomato shuts up bigotry, says food doesnt have religion after customer seeks non-Muslim rider
July 31
15:42 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Food delivery company Zomato is winning the internet after it refused on Wednesday to resolve a customer’s complaint about being assigned a Muslim delivery executive for his food order.

“Food doesn’t have a religion. It is a religion,” the company tweeted in response to the customer’s request for change of the rider.

On Tuesday night, a man tweeted about cancelling his order placed on Zomato as the designated rider was a “non-Hindu”.

“Just cancelled an order on @ZomatoIN they allocated a non hindu rider for my food they said they can’t change rider and can’t refund on cancellation I said you can’t force me to take a delivery I don’t want don’t refund just cancel,” Amit Shukla, a resident of Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh, tweeted.

In a series of tweets, he also shared screenshots of his conversation with Zomato’s customer care, saying he would take up the issue with his lawyers.

The company stood its ground and refused to change the delivery executive.

Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal echoed his company’s stand with a firm message. “We are proud of the idea of India – and the diversity of our esteemed customers and partners. We aren’t sorry to lose any business that comes in the way of our values,” he tweeted.

Zomato’s response won it many admirers.
“Respect. I love your app. Thank you for giving me a reason to admire the company behind it,” former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah tweeted.

Former Election Commissioner S Y Quraishi tweeted: “Salute Deepinder Goyal! You are the real face of India! Proud of you.”

Goyal had in an internal message to his team at Zomato applauded the customer team for “upholding our values and not discriminate on basis of caste or religion for sake of growth (or customer satisfaction)”.

Sources said he told his team that they should not succumb to any demands of a customer, partner, or even an employee on racial grounds or grounds of any form of diversity.

Shukla, the customer who cancelled the order, identifies himself as Pandit Amit Shukla and has the username @NaMo_SARKAAR. He tweeted on Tuesday evening that he had cancelled his order after a delivery executive called Faiyaz was assigned to deliver his food. Shukla shared the order status with a map from a locality in Jabalpur.

He also shared a screenshot of the app’s chat support, through which he requested for a different delivery executive. When asked for a reason for the change, Shukla replied: “We have Shravan and I don’t need a delivery from a Muslim fellow.”

The customer care executive responded that cancelling the order would cost him Rs 237, and then said: “At Zomato, we don’t discriminate on basis of riders, I hope you understand.”

Shukla tweeted that he cancelled the order without refund, and said that Zomato was “forcing us to take deliveries from people we don’t want”.

He claimed he was uninstalling the app as the company was not cooperating and he would discuss the matter with his lawyers.

His tweets received angry responses from several users with one asking Shukla if he had ensured that the person who cooked his food was a Hindu, while another pointed out that Shukla’s vehicles run on “Muslim fuel” — alluding to most of the oil India buys coming from Gulf nations. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – SUMMERHILL HOMES

Attached Homes in Fremont, CA

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – TRACY HILLS

Tracy Hills

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

With your heartfelt music you've held our pulses each time you've sung a tune. Upbeat Birthday, Maestro of Music! H… https://t.co/sb9PSwcKlN
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- July 30, 2019, 7:11 am

Triple Talaq in Rajya Sabha: Triple Talaq law should not be seen from a political prism or vote bank politics: Law… https://t.co/fh5g3KE2Oh
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- July 30, 2019, 7:07 am

Spirituality deals with the eternal present, not with time Read what @Adyashanti says: https://t.co/MquLokD9Lmhttps://t.co/G5t1PzG8J0
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- July 30, 2019, 7:01 am

Co-working as a concept is here to stay. But how to make a co-working environment good enough? Read:… https://t.co/W6CaCw7H6B
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- July 30, 2019, 6:58 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.