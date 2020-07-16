Zoom of hymns, movie songs and birthday program by Chicago Indian Seniors

Jayanti Oza

CHICAGO: The Indian Seniors of Chicago Birthday Meeting was held on Saturday, July 11, 2020, through Zoom Video Conferencing four hours from 11 am with over 160 members and guests participating. This birthday program was successfully managed. Dilip Patel.

President Dr. Narasimhabhai Patel started his address with a brief about the program and detailed information on how to organize an annual picnic in the future. Then Hemaben Shastri recited Shri Hanuman Chalisa Shri Bhupendra Suthar joined and sang well.

Prof. Navinbhai Patel and Prof. Sharadbhai Shah gave beautiful speeches about Swami Vivekananda. Prof. Navinbhai Patel gave information about the birth of Shri Narasimha Mehta, t many difficulties he faced in his life, and many Krishna bhakti devotional songs penned by him. The occasion of the marriage of son Shamaldas and the memory of daughter Kunwarbai gave examples of divine help received by him.

Prof. Sharadbhai Shah, while giving a discourse on Swami Vivekananda, said that Vivekananda, born on January 12, 1863, and Paramahansa was his guru. Swami Vivekananda founded the Ramakrishna Mission and Ramakrishna Math in Belur. The eloquent discourse on world religion in Chicago in 1893 has become unforgettable. On July 4, 1902, at the age of just 39, he took Mahasamadhi in meditation. The Prime Minister of India Shri Narendrabhai Modi follows the principles of Swami Vivekananda. “Uttishtha, Jagruta, VarantiBodhanam” is the Mahamantra for Shri Modiji.

Mrs. Bhanubentalked about the adverse effects of Kovid-19 on the lungs. And what precautions to take to avoid it, the importance of the process of breathing Especially the seniors who suffering from diseases like diabetes, asthma, heart problems were informed about the precautions to be taken to avoid Kovid-19.

Then the names of the seniors whose birthdays fall in the month of July were announced by Mr. ArvindbhaiKitke. Mr. Bhupendra Suthar and the survey members sang “Happy Birthday To You Song”.

Shri Dahyabhai Prajapati informed about the Patotsav celebrated in Manav Seva Mandir and the special arrangements made for darshan in the temple during Covid-19.

The names of all the artists who participated in the entertainment program were then announced by Shri Durgesh Shah. First Mrs. Bhadra Shah sang the song “Tumhi Mere Mandir, Tumhi Meri Pooja” from the Khandan movie. The second hymn of Ranchodrai, “DakornaThakor Tara Bandh Darwaja Khol” was sung in a beautiful raga. After that, Shri Arvindbhai Patel sang “Yaad Kiya Dil Le Kahan Ho Tum” from the movie “Patita” and “TumheYaadHoga, Kabhi Hum Mile The” from the movie “Shatta Bazar”, in a beautiful raga. , The song “Chaud V Ka Chand Ho” from the movie, and the song from the 1949 Mukesh film “Neel Gagan Na Pankheru” was sung in his leading raga. EkDujeKeLiye “, the movie’s song SolahBaras Ki Bali Umar Ko” was sung in his beautiful raga. Finally, Shri RanjitbhaiBharucha sang the song “Ye RaatBhigiBhigi” from the movie “Chori Chori”, and “Mera Naam Joker”. Kahan Gaye Wo Din ‘, the song was sung in their very best raga, which was liked by all the senior siblings, all the senior siblings highly praised the entertainment program and congratulated the participating surveyors.

President Dr. Narasimha Bhai Patel informed us that the annual picnic will be in September if possible.

Comments

comments