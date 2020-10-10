India Post News Paper

Zoom rolls out ‘SSO feature’ to make online classrooms safer

Zoom rolls out 'SSO feature' to make online classrooms safer
October 10
10:05 2020
WASHINGTON: Popular video meet and conferencing app, Zoom, released an external authentication feature Single Sign-On (SSO) that can benefit schools using Zoom for remote and hybrid classrooms.

According to Mashable, SSO, released earlier this week, is a new feature that allows users to log in one under one set of credentials to get access to all the apps, data and other services.
Details around the new feature were shared by Brendan Ittelson, CTO at Zoom on the company’s blog. Ittelson noted that Zoom already has an SSO option for faculty and staff to securely access their Zoom account and now the feature has been extended to the classroom for students.

So, school IT administrators need to set up their Zoom account where students will need to authenticate themselves against SSO provider to verify themselves. Once the students join the meeting, they will be identified by the name of their IDP, and only verified students will be able to join the meeting.

This new feature allows access to a bunch of other resources for students logging into Zoom. Due to this extra layer of protection for the Zoom classes, students can enjoy features like one-click access to all their school applications. Furthermore, every student’s Zoom meeting history gets logged in the Zoom dashboard, so it’s easier for the faculty to take attendance.

Mashable reported that with Zoom’s external authentication, school IT administrators can now set up their Zoom account so students are required to authenticate against their school identity system or SSO provider before joining a meeting. (ANI)

