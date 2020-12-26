India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Zydus Cadila vax found safe in clinical trials

Zydus Cadila vax found safe in clinical trials
December 26
18:52 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

AHMEDABAD: Zydus Cadila announced on Thursday that its plasmid DNA vaccine to prevent COVID-19 – ZyCoV-D – was found to be safe, well tolerated and immunogenic in the phase I and II clinical trials.

The company is now planning to initiate phase III clinical trial in around 30,000 volunteers upon receiving necessary approvals.

The phase II study of the vaccine ZyCoV-D had been conducted in over 1,000 healthy adult volunteers as part of the adaptive phase I/II dose escalation, multi-centric, randomised, double-blind placebo controlled study. The vaccine was found to be safe and immunogenic.

The trial has been reviewed by an independent Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) and reports have been submitted to Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) regularly for the update on safety outcome.

Pankaj R. Patel, Chairman of the Zydus Group said, “After establishing safety in phase I clinical trial, ZyCoV-D has now completed Phase II clinical trials and the vaccine has been found to be safe and immunogenic. We are optimistic of phase III clinical trial outcomes as well and that we would be able to start production of the novel vaccine on its successful completion.”

With ZyCoV-D, the company has successfully established the DNA vaccine platform in the country, a statement said.

The platform is also known to show much improved vaccine stability thus requiring lower cold chain requirements. This makes the vaccine ideal for access in remotest regions of the country. Administered through the intradermal route, it also allows for ease of administration. Further, the platform also provides ease of manufacturing the vaccine with minimal biosafety requirements (BSL-1). Furthermore, the platform can be rapidly used to modify the vaccine in a couple of weeks in case the virus mutates to ensure that the vaccine still elicits protection.

The plasmid DNA when introduced into the host cells would be translated into the viral protein and will elicit a strong immune response mediated by the cellular and humoral arms of the human immune system, which play a vital role in protection from disease as well as viral clearance. Zydus acknowledges the support of National Biopharma Mission, BIRAC, Department of Biotechnology, ICMR and NIV Pune in the development of ZyCoV-D.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will Amit Shah be able to sort out Farmer's Issue?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – COUNTY OF LA

    LAC For YOU

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac O’Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    India's GDP: Quickest to ... - https://t.co/iOIHtFfzmt Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #EconomicDisaster #EconomicGrowth #EconomicUpdates #EconomyNews #FinancialYear #IndianEquity #IndianEconomy #IndianEconomyToday #IndianEconomyUpdate #IndianGovtJobs #JobsLoss
    h J R

    - December 26, 2020, 1:26 pm

    Zydus Cadila vax found safe in ... - https://t.co/jZpqxfDOIQ Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AnthonyFauci #CoronaCasesIndia #CoronaPatients #CoronaVaccineNews #CoronaVaccineUpdates #CovaxiUpdates #Covaxin #Covid19Lockdown #DrHarshVardhan #Health #Healthcare
    h J R

    - December 26, 2020, 1:22 pm

    Mutant strain: Over 800 tourists ... - https://t.co/8MGzYVDXb9 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #41LakhCases #BJP #CoronaNews #CoronaUpdateIndia #CoronavirusVaccineUpdates #CovidCasesIndialtdelhiHealthBulletin #DailyCasesIndia #Healthcare #ICMR #IndiaCoronaCases
    h J R

    - December 26, 2020, 12:59 pm

    #Pakistan faces setback in Reko Diq case - https://t.co/u0WoKgAcXi Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #CPEC #BenazirBhutto #BilawalBhutto #BritishVirginIslands #ImranKhan #ImranKhanPakistan #Kashmir #NationalActionPlan #PakistanAFailedState
    h J R

    - December 26, 2020, 12:56 pm

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    © 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.